Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox, bottom left, and Japanese Minister of Economic Revitalization Toshimitsu Motegi, right, attend a meeting in Tokyo Tuesday, July 31, 2018. Fox is visiting Japan from July 30 to Aug. 1, meeting Japanese senior counterparts to discuss the UK's trade relationship with Japan in the context of deepening the relationship with Japan. Photo: AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Japan minister to discuss economic ties with British trade secretary

TOKYO

The Japanese government said Tuesday economy minister Toshimitsu Motegi will meet with British international trade secretary Liam Fox later in the day in Tokyo to discuss bilateral economic relations, with Britain slated to leave the European Union next year.

The British government has shown interest in joining the revised Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade framework, which is expected to take effect in 2019. It was signed by 11 countries after the United States withdrew from the original TPP in 2017.

Japan, now the leading economy in the framework, is seeking to expand its member countries to counter protectionism growing under U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" policy.

The pact, formally known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, will enter into force 60 days after at least six signatories complete necessary domestic procedures, and only then can talks begin on including additional members.

Already Japan, Mexico and Singapore have ratified the pact, and New Zealand, Australia and Vietnam are expected to follow within this year.

Other CPTPP members are Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia and Peru. Altogether, the members account for about 13 percent of the world' total gross domestic product.

Aside from Britain, Thailand, Indonesia, Colombia, South Korea and Taiwan have also indicated interest in joining the framework.

