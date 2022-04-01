Japan to send Foreign Minister Hayashi to Poland

Japan said Thursday it will send Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi to Poland from Friday in place of Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa who was just found to be a coronavirus close contact, as part of efforts to assist those fleeing Ukraine due to the Russian invasion.

The government is considering transporting to Japan Ukrainians and Japanese nationals who have fled the war, aboard a government plane used for the upcoming mission, according to government sources.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara told lawmakers of the last-minute change at a meeting of the House of Representatives steering committee.

Furukawa was to leave for Poland on Friday as a special envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, but he has been determined to be a close contact of a family member infected with the coronavirus, according to the government.

The government was earlier considering various options including postponing the visit and sending Senior Vice Justice Minister Jun Tsushima.

Hayashi is now expected to make a five-day trip through Tuesday and meet with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and high-ranking officials, the same as was planned for Furukawa, with Tsushima set to accompany the foreign minister, the sources said.

Poland has received by far the largest influx of Ukraine refugees following Russia's invasion more than a month ago, and Kishida told Morawiecki last week in Belgium that Japan will accelerate its pace of accepting people who have fled the war.

Since March 2, when Kishida announced Japan would accept evacuees from Ukraine as part of its humanitarian response, more than 320 have been granted entry.

On Wednesday, the United Nations said more than 4 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the start of the conflict, with over 2.3 million seeking refuge in Poland.

© KYODO