Gov't considers support for low-income earners in new economic package

The Japanese government and ruling party are considering including relief measures for low-income households in a fresh economic package to be compiled to mitigate the pain of inflation, sources close to the matter said Tuesday.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida earlier in the day instructed his cabinet ministers to deploy "all possible tools" to alleviate the burden of surging prices and support the economy when putting together the economic package by the end of October.
Kishida, who places importance on wealth redistribution, told a cabinet meeting that the government will "reduce tax and social security burdens on top of providing various benefits," at a time when Japan's fiscal health remains the worst among developed nations.
He also unveiled plans to review the use of emergency funds budgeted to cope with crises such as the pandemic and divert them for use in promoting sustained wage growth.
The economic package will be funded by a supplementary budget consisting of five pillars -- easing the pain of inflation on households, spurring more wage growth, increasing investment, addressing challenges posed by the nation's declining population and securing the safety and security of the Japanese people.
The government is considering issuing cash payments or coupons with specified usage as part of relief measures for low-income households, with additional support for such households with children likely also to be a point of focus.
Kishida at the cabinet meeting Tuesday also expressed plans to focus on initiatives to promote tourism, including increasing the number of foreign visitors, and to expand exports of agricultural, forestry, and fisheries products.
Other specific steps include subsidies to curb rises in gasoline prices and electricity and gas bills and to support small and midsize companies that have lagged behind firms in raising pay and coping with labor shortages. The government will also encourage investment in strategic sectors such as semiconductors.
Kishida said Japan is at a critical phase of shifting from a "cost-cut" economy to one with a virtuous cycle of pay hikes and proactive corporate investment. "We should not let the chance (to make the transition) slip by," he said.
While details of the spending size have yet to be hammered out, the government plans to draft a supplementary budget for fiscal 2023.
The timing of the economic package has kept speculation alive that Kishida is inching toward dissolving the House of Representatives for a snap election this year. Some within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party are calling for a package worth 15 trillion yen or more.
"To prevent fiscal discipline from loosening, we will examine each policy item thoroughly so the package will only contain what is truly necessary," Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a press conference.
As part of a previous inflation relief package, approximately 16 million low-income households were eligible for payouts of 50,000 yen in September last year, totaling 854 billion yen in government expenditure.
In March, local governments were allocated funds for relief payments in which low-income households would receive 30,000 yen each, with another 50,000 yen per child given to low-income earners with children.
Surging import costs of energy and raw materials have pushed up Japan's inflation rate, which in turn has prompted Japanese companies to raise wages.
The sustainability of such pay hikes is seen as key if Kishida wants to deliver on his pledge to achieve wealth redistribution. For the Bank of Japan, it is also crucial in achieving its stable inflation target.
Some critics say more fiscal spending to stimulate demand will further accelerate inflation, and the recent yen weakness, a byproduct of monetary easing that boosts import prices, is largely to blame.
The inflation rate, as measured by core consumer prices, has remained above the BOJ's 2 percent target in the 17 months to August after it hit a four-decade high of 4.2 percent earlier.
dagon
Not trying to be too cynical but given the usual LDP vagueness and judging by past performance I wonder what form this would take.
And Kishida placing importance on wealth redistribution is definitely an unproven thesis. Unless the redistribution is from the public to corporate investors in the form of the unending parade of corporate welfare subsidies under New Capitalism.
The absurdly low income threshold for government assistance/tax relief should have been addressed long ago.
There are too many full time contract workers paying the whole slew of residence/pension/health care taxes when their take home pay puts them barely above the poverty line.
Mr Kipling
Another useless ¥30,000 to win the votes of the feeble minded?
didou
All those packages are only increasing the debt, act like a band-aid and do not cure anything
sakurasuki
That payout is it monthly? No is one time only, so how it will really help with all daily price increase?
https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Inflation/Grocery-bills-in-Japan-keep-rising-as-price-hikes-hit-3-500-plus-items
https://www.timeout.com/tokyo/news/tokyo-will-increase-train-and-subway-fares-in-march-2023-120622
obladi
I personally believe in universal basic income
kurisupisu
Not to mention the minimum wage which is comparable with developing nations and is the 2nd lowest of the G7 members.
The politicians know what they should do but they don’t
Yubaru
Banging head against the wall..... I get the government not wanting to spoon feed people and have them living off the welfare check, BUT until the government gets off it's proverbial arses and makes it possible for people to earn a LIVING wage, they are morally responsible for making assistance available to everyone!
Not "considering"....DO IT!
MichaelBukakis
4.2% inflation….? Yeah, no!
try 20% plus. Japan post domestic shipping rates will jump 20% on Oct 1st.
MarkX
Remember we were always being told that the interest rates were being kept super low so that Japan would finally get out of its deflationary spiral. Ok, now that inflation is rising and much more than the 2% they kept saying was ideal, and I don't believe the 4.7%, it is much higher, why doesn't the BOJ start raising rates to offset the US rate hikes and then helping the yen recover, thus making things cheaper for people in Japan. Because they can't due to the huge amount of debt they are servicing! They are screwed as area all of us!
JeffLee
So, the government will pay income to workers that their private-sector employers refuse to pay. That's a really dumb idea, especially since the corporates have more money and profits now than in their entire history, and also from a government that recently cut the corporate tax while hiking the tax on consumers.
In the end, it's more corporate welfare.
What's really "increasing the debt" is Softbank having the most profitable year in Japan's history and then not having to pay any national tax on its earnings. When workers get a handout they spend it on food, education, etc. with the money circulating within the economy. When corporations get handouts, then tend to hoard it or send it to the Cayman Islands.
Meiyouwenti
“relief measures for low-income households”
The question is how low is low enough to be eligible for relief payments and where to draw the line.
nonu6976
Japan is doomed - Kishida basically begging for companies to relocate, and invest in Japan, while the yen turns into monopoly money and peoples savings get decimated. I am so glad I sent all my yen overseas long back. Imagine having to pay off a foreign mortgage or supporting family members back home with the yen now turning into a 3rd world currency. At least in other countries, banks are now willing to pay 5 or 6 percent interest for savings. In Japan, still only between 1 or 2 percent. Like I said, the place is doomed.