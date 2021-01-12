Japan considers various options against S Korea 'comfort women' ruling

Japan is contemplating "various options" and will act resolutely in response to a recent South Korean court ruling ordering the Japanese government to pay damages to former "comfort women," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Wednesday.
"Japan urges South Korea to take appropriate action to correct this violation of international law," Press Secretary Tomoyuki Yoshida told a press conference, stressing that it is up to the South Korean side to "bring wisdom together" to come up with a solution.
In a related development, senior Foreign Ministry officials from the two countries are planning to hold online discussions as early as later this week in a bid to break the impasse over Friday's ruling, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The meeting will involve Takehiro Funakoshi, director general of the Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau of Japan's Foreign Ministry, and Kim Jung Han, director general for Asian and Pacific affairs of South Korea's Foreign Ministry.
It would be the first director general-level meeting between the two countries since October.
Some lawmakers of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have pressured the government to take decisive action against South Korea following the ruling, which stipulates a time limit for appeal at midnight on Jan. 23.
At an LDP meeting on Tuesday, the lawmakers said the government should take Seoul to the International Court of Justice or delay installing its new ambassador to South Korea, Koichi Aiboshi.
"As it would mean putting one's cards on the table, I cannot say what kind of action we may take or its timing," Yoshida said. "We will closely watch how the South Korean side will respond."
The Seoul Central District Court ordered the Japanese government to pay 100 million won ($91,000) each to 12 former comfort women as they had demanded, further souring bilateral relations that have already sunk to a historic low over trade and wartime labor issues.
Tokyo has said compensation issues related to comfort women were settled by a 1965 agreement between the two countries and that the ruling also violates a bilateral accord struck in 2015 to "finally and irreversibly" resolve the comfort women issue.
But South Korea's Foreign Ministry spokesman said in remarks on Friday that the government respects the court's decision.
On Wednesday, Yoshida condemned Seoul's action, saying, "The ruling is absolutely unthinkable in terms of international law and bilateral relations and has resulted in an abnormal situation."© KYODO
bokuda
Japan will lose face again, happens every time they interact with other countries.
oldman_13
What a joke.
Extort money yet again from the Japanese government for an issue that Japan has officially and formally compensated and apologized to the comfort women for before, twice.
Yrral
Korea Government got their own problems Google South Korea Cook Clean and Stay Attractive
noriahojanen
Of 12 former comfort women, 6 have already received money from the fund under the 2015 agreement. Besides, about half of the fund money or 5000 million yen has gone missing and unreported. The activist leader has been charged of embezzlement. The comfort women "business" turns out to be full of corruption. Japan should stay away from criminals.
「慰安婦への賠償命令」で持ち上がる、日本拠出「5億円」の行方と支援金の「二重取り」疑惑
https://www.dailyshincho.jp/article/2021/01140559/?all=1&page=1
Fighto!
The world is beyond sick and tired of Korea bullying Japan endlessly. There is no doubt the US stands with Japan and is losing patience with SK.
Moon - overrule that biased ruling or risk crippling economic and visa sanctions on your nation.