Japan opposition lawmakers seek end to China's seafood import ban

A delegation of Japanese opposition lawmakers on Thursday sought an end to China's total ban on Japanese seafood imports in a meeting with a senior official of the ruling Communist Party in Beijing, the group's leader told reporters.

Li Shulei, head of the Publicity Department of the party's Central Committee, told the meeting that China and Japan should promote strategic and mutually beneficial ties by ensuring "the right direction of peaceful coexistence" and cooperation, according to Katsuya Okada, executive adviser of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Okada also said he called for more high-level exchanges between politicians of the two countries during the talks held at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital.

The opposition lawmakers are on a four-day visit to China through Sunday after the CDPJ and the Communist Party signed a memorandum of understanding last August to boost cooperation and communication.

Sino-Japanese relations have shown signs of improvement despite challenges such as China's blanket ban on seafood imports, imposed in August 2023 over the discharge of treated radioactive wastewater from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, as well as the detention of Japanese nationals on espionage charges.

Tokyo and Beijing agreed in September last year that seafood imports from Japan will gradually resume, contingent upon Beijing's participation in monitoring activities.

Okada, a former foreign minister, told reporters he urged Beijing to provide reasons when court rulings are handed down against Japanese nationals detained in China.

The CDPJ lawmakers' latest visit to China came as political and economic exchanges between the two countries have increased despite ongoing tensions.

China's top diplomat Wang Yi is scheduled to visit Japan for a trilateral meeting this weekend with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.

In Tokyo, Wang will separately hold bilateral talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and the two will co-chair the first high-level bilateral economic dialogue in about six years.

Iwaya visited Beijing for talks with Wang last December. His trip was followed by visits to China by delegations of Japanese ruling lawmakers and business representatives earlier this year.

