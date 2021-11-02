Opposition leader Edano to quit post after poor election results

The leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yukio Edano, said Tuesday he will resign from the post after his party failed to win over voters in last weekend's general election despite public dissatisfaction with the government's COVID-19 response.
Edano decided to end his four-year stint since founding the CDPJ in October 2017, after the CDPJ's seats shrank from 110 to 96 in the election on Sunday as it was shunned by voters in the proportional representation section of the election.
"My inadequacy is the reason this happened," he said at a party meeting. "I apologize from the bottom of my heart to all of the party executives, to all of our supporters across the country, and most of all to our colleagues who unfortunately were not elected."
The 57-year-old had criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his predecessors for their handling of the pandemic and economic policies, calling for a change in government from the ruling coalition led by the Liberal Democratic Party.
The approval rating for the Cabinet of then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had been on the fall in media polls, partly as the public was not satisfied with the government's measures against the pandemic. After Kishida took office on Oct 4 to replace Suga, the support rate for his Cabinet was also relatively low for a new prime minister.
The CDPJ had expected to increase its numbers in the 465-seat House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament, after unifying candidates with other opposition groups including the Japanese Communist Party in more than 200 single-member districts to avoid splitting the anti-LDP vote.
A number of high-profile CDPJ candidates lost in their single-member districts, including heavyweight Ichiro Ozawa in Iwate Prefecture and deputy leader Kiyomi Tsujimoto in Osaka Prefecture, who failed to even gain a seat under proportional representation.
Major supporter Rengo, Japan's largest labor organization, had strongly opposed cooperating with the JCP and said in a statement following the election that the CDPJ had "significant issues to resolve."
"It is the CDPJ's responsibility to take the next step toward becoming an alternative choice for government. In order to do that, I decided we need to prepare for next year's House of Councillors election and the next general election under a new leader," Edano said.
Edano said he will remain in the post until the end of the special parliamentary session to convene Nov. 10.
CDPJ Secretary General Tetsuro Fukuyama said he will also step down to take responsibility for the election result, but only after Edano's successor is chosen in a party vote to be held within the year.
"Never in my dreams did I imagine we would lose seats," Fukuyama said in a press briefing. "It's unfortunate, but some of our new candidates were able to eke out wins thanks to cooperation with other opposition groups."
Well known for his time as the government's top spokesman during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Edano led a group of liberal lawmakers who moved from the now-defunct Democratic Party to form the CDPJ.© KYODO
dagon
The significant issues are with Rengo, an enemy of labor and a tool of Keidanren. Along with LDP gerrymandering, another way the status quo abides in Japan.
Kyakusenbi_Arimasu
"My inadequacy is the reason this happened," he said at a party meeting. "I apologize from the bottom of my heart to all of the party executives, to all of four supporters across the country, and most of all to our colleagues who unfortunately were not elected."
Needed more supporters rather than four.
Minticecream
It was an interesting election. The LDP lost only 14 seats and CDP lost 13 seats. Nippon ishin no kai now has more seats than Komeito. Yamaguchi is deep trouble. Komeito is now stuck between the LDP and Nippon Ishin no Kai, Komeito better change their tune or they are out the government.
blue
No surprises here. Pretty much expected Edano to step down after those results...
"Never in my dreams did I imagine we would lose seats," Fukuyama said in a press briefing.
After 8+1 years of non-stop scandals under Abe, including an abysmal management of the COVID response, followed by a catastrophic one-year COVID management under Suga not even mentioning that ridiculous infatuation for the Olympics and now Kishida flip-flopping on pretty much everything before even the GE and still able to limit the damages. Yeah, any way you look at it the opposition got badly trashed.
Truth be told, the main culprit are not even those 30% who did vote for the LDP but those 45% who even after losing their businesses, even after losing their jobs, even after falling under the poverty-line, even after losing their beloved ones to COVID, still decided to not vote.
Well known for his time as the government's top spokesman during the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, Edano led a group of liberal lawmakers who moved from the now-defunct Democratic Party to form the CDPJ.
Yeah, all the above is pretty fine, but ultimately what did Edano achieve? Not very much...It just look like his ship did a 360er over all these years to end up at the very starting-point asking the question: now what?
Now, incidentally, the CDPJ has the same problem as the LDP: is there anybody to take over the shop? Renho fizzled out years ago. Tsujimoto just got her marching orders. (Frankly, I didn't hear anything about Ozawa in years and completely forgot about him....) I dunno. Maybe hire Yamamoto Taro from Reiwa and get him to lead the pack?
Reckless
Well LDP also lost several seats but considered it a great success!
David Brent
He never had any good policies anyways.
marcelito
He never had any good policies anyways."
Lets be honest here..Japanese electorate is not about policies....Edano just doesnt have enough charisma ..if he looked like Koizumi junior or a TV drama actor he would have doubled Democrats seats...sad reality here.
justasking
They should have milked the government inactions during the pandemic. Except they focused on issues like income and wealth gaps and climate change. Also not a good move to join hands with communist. I am anti right wing, but we should move to the center and not socialist and far left.
Yubaru
Literally and figuratively a true "heavyweight!"
THIS is what I hate about the current election system here, while Ozawa may have lost he STILL is returning to the Diet through the proportional representation system.
It should be, if you lose, you are out, but not here!