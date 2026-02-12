 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during ar press conference Monday in Tokyo. Image: Franck Robichon/Pool via AP
politics

Diet to elect PM on Feb 18, with Takaichi certain to win

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's parliament will hold a vote Wednesday to elect the next premier, with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi almost certain to win, when it convenes for the start of the 150-day special Diet session on the same day.

The schedule, approved in a cabinet decision on Friday, comes as Takaichi's months-old government holds a stronger hand in the House of Representatives after her ruling Liberal Democratic Party scored a landslide in the Feb 8 lower house election.

The prime minister is expected to launch her second cabinet after the vote. Senior administration sources have said she intends to retain the lineup from her first cabinet appointed when she became premier in October of last year.

The special session is likely to focus in its early stages on the timing of the enactment of the initial budget for fiscal 2026, which had been expected to pass by the end of March ahead of the April start of the fiscal year, before the snap election was called.

Speeches by the prime minister and three other senior ministers will be held on Friday next week.

The schedule's cabinet approval comes after it was officially conveyed to the ruling and opposition parties by the government earlier in the day.

The special session is expected to last at least until July 17, matching the length of the ordinary session of the Diet, which was dissolved on its opening day in January for the election.

In the election, the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, won 352 seats, more than two-thirds of the powerful lower chamber, up from the razor-thin majority the coalition held before the vote.

Takaichi has indicated she intends to continue seeking cooperation from opposition parties as the ruling coalition remains a minority in the 248-seat House of Councillors.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Taste of Yamagata with The Hidden Japan

Journey north to Yamagata Prefecture with The Hidden Japan to experience its rich culture and history through its people and food.

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Great Date Spots in Tokyo for Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Kitakagaya Art Town

GaijinPot Travel

Immersive Experience: Anemoia Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

10 Valentine Date Ideas Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Japan for Couples with Kids

Savvy Tokyo

The 16 Love Types: What You Need to Know About Japan’s Love Character 64 Personality Test

Savvy Tokyo

What’s Valentine’s Day (and White Day) in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Stuck in Skin Collective Performing at GaijinPot Celebrates: New Connections

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 7

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Athletes to Watch at the 2026 Winter Olympics

GaijinPot Blog

Hawai Onsen and Togo Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For February 2026

Savvy Tokyo