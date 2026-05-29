Japan pitches frigate export to New Zealand in 1st trilateral defense talks

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi (C) speaks after a meeting with his New Zealand counterpart Chris Penk (L) and Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Singapore on Saturday, on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi made a pitch for the possible export of the country's advanced Mogami-class frigate to New Zealand on Saturday during the first trilateral meeting with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts.

Koizumi, New Zealand's Chris Penk and Australia's Richard Marles met on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue regional security forum in Singapore, reaffirming their commitment to closer defense cooperation following Japan's recent easing of rules governing defense equipment exports.

Japan believes closer defense cooperation among the three countries will improve interoperability and bolster deterrence in the Indo-Pacific amid China's military buildup and growing maritime assertiveness.

Koizumi welcomed New Zealand's decision to include the highly stealthy Maritime Self-Defense Force vessel among the candidates to replace the country's aging frigate fleet.

"I am very pleased that we are able to begin trilateral discussions at such an early stage, especially as New Zealand has shown interest in the Mogami-class frigate," Koizumi said.

Penk said New Zealand is also considering Britain's Type 31 frigate and plans to make its choice toward the end of 2027.

"Anything that New Zealand can do to work alongside these nations, we will firmly take that opportunity," Penk said, adding that cooperation among the three nations is "crucial for the future of this region."

Australia, which Japan describes as one of its closest security partners outside its alliance with the United States, has already selected a design based on the Mogami class for a next-generation frigate program, with the vessels to be developed with Japan.

New Zealand, meanwhile, has been searching for a replacement for its aging frigate fleet.

Japanese officials believe the use of similar vessels by all three countries would improve interoperability and strengthen security cooperation.

The three ministers exchanged views on regional security issues and agreed to work together toward a "free and open Indo-Pacific," an initiative first put forward in 2016 by then Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that stresses the importance of the rule of law.

They also agreed to expand joint training and exercises among their forces to improve interoperability and operational cooperation.

Japan revised its three principles on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, and related implementation guidelines in April, easing restrictions on arms exports.

Under the revised rules, Japan can export weapons, including warships, to countries that have concluded agreements with Tokyo on the protection of classified information and other security matters.

Following the trilateral meeting, Koizumi held separate talks with Penk.

© KYODO