Japan plans to send SDF plane for Ukraine refugee aid this month

Japan plans to dispatch a Self-Defense Forces airplane possibly later this month to help countries receiving Ukrainian refugees transport relief items, in a mission expected to last until the end of June, government sources said Thursday.
With the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its second month and some 4 million people having fled their homes, the sources said the SDF plane will pick up supplies, such as blankets and sleeping mats, stockpiled in Dubai and India's Mumbai, and transport them to Poland and Romania, countries neighboring Ukraine.
Japan is considering sending a C-2 transport aircraft of the Air Self-Defense Force, with the plane expected to transport the items once a week from late April and have a total of around 10 flights, according to the sources.
The dispatch, which will be decided by the Cabinet next week at the earliest, is in response to a request by the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, according to the sources.
The SDF plane will be sent as part of international humanitarian relief operations in line with the country's International Peace Cooperation Act that enables Japanese participation in U.N. peacekeeping operations as well as other operations, the sources said.
Earlier this month, the government decided to donate aid supplies such as blankets to the U.N. refugee agency. The supplies will be sent to Warsaw via a different route from the SDF aircraft set to leave Japan later this month.
In March, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's government delivered bulletproof vests and helmets to war-torn Ukraine via Poland by SDF planes.© KYODO
6 Comments
sakurasuki
Now Japan become really care about refugee and asylum seeker?
https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2021/01/19/rethinking-japans-refugee-and-asylum-policy/
Yotomaya
I have yet to meet a J person who doesn't think this sudden interest in helping refugees is little more than a PR performance.
PTownsend
Putin's Kremlin are making the global refugee crisis worse knowing few seeking asylum would want to go to Russia. Waiting for those who idolize Putin to say he's so smart, he's making other countries take in the refugees having them clean up the messes he's made. Then blaming the other countries. Russian leaders have shown they have zero human decency, and those who idolize them claim that's another sign they're. smart. Russia needs to be de-nazified. Only extreme rightists and other psychopaths continue to support a psychopath like Putin, and claim he's smart.
obladi
better than nothing?
Antiquesaving
The guy in the middle style of waving (or saluting), makes me think of another time and place!
Yrral
If Ukraine do not launch attack inside, Russia and force a cease fire ,by bringing the fight too Russia,they will be grind Ukraine into the stone age,like Mariupol ,they are working to bring Kharviv too ruin like Mariupol,they are half way their with Kharviv and Kiev will feel the wreck and Effects ultimate
Temyong
If u hav a biblical or conservative worldview, u are cancelled out in this forum. That is why people are ignorant and deceived because the truth is shut down.