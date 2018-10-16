Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Abe sets off on 5-day European tour

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe left Tuesday for a five-day European tour that will take him to Spain, France and Belgium, during which he will attend a biennial conference and hold talks with world leaders.

Referring to the Asia-Europe meeting starting Thursday in Brussels, Abe said that on "the urgent challenge of North Korea" he would explain Japan's position and "confirm close cooperation" with world leaders to resolve the issues of North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and past abductions of Japanese nationals.

He also told reporters ahead of his departure that he will underline the importance of a "free, fair and ruled-base economic order," with Japan and the European Union having signed a free trade agreement amid concerns about spreading protectionism.

In Spain, the first leg of his five-day trip, Abe will meet with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who assumed the post in June, and King Felipe VI, respectively, on Tuesday as this year marks the 150th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral ties.

On Wednesday in France, Abe will hold talks with President Emmanuel Macron, with maritime security cooperation expected to be high on the agenda.

On Thursday, Abe will move to Brussels to take part in the two-day ASEM summit. The biennial gathering, held alternatively in Asia and Europe, will bring together 53 participants, including leaders from 30 European countries and 21 Asian nations, as well as the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretariat.

The leaders are expected to take up a wide variety of issues, such as climate change, ocean plastic pollution, women's empowerment and cybersecurity.

Abe is seeking to send a strong message on North Korea's denuclearization as well as maritime security, amid China's increasing assertiveness in the South and East China seas, Japanese officials said.

During his stay in Belgium's capital, he will likely hold talks with some participating leaders, including European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Italian President Giuseppe Conte, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

How much do you want to bet Abe is going to promise massive financial investment to these nations on the very same day he has said the Consumption Tax has to go up as scheduled next year because Japan has no money?

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

While you're in Belgium, why not try some of those Trappist beers. Like Westvleteren XII, which has won more than one award as Best Beer in the World.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Careers

Bringing Purpose To Trailing Spouses With Coach Jodi Harris

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

50 Ways To See, Feel And Taste Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Japanese Boyfriend Wants A Break — What Should I Do?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Culture

Japan Now Has a Pringles Flavor Cup Ramen

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Nerima

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

50% OFF of Botox Injections

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Far Right Group Staging a Nationwide “Anti Immigrant” Day

GaijinPot Blog