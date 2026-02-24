Takaichi admits giving gift catalogs to LDP lawmakers; denies illegality

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi admitted Wednesday to distributing congratulatory gift catalogs to all of her party's House of Representatives lawmakers elected in the Feb 8 general election but denied any illegality.

In a parliamentary session, Takaichi said her local chapter of the Liberal Democratic Party used its political funds to send to each of her party's 315 lawmakers booklets listing gifts that they could order, with an allocation of around 30,000 yen per person.

"We donated the gifts as the (LDP) branch of the Nara Prefecture's second constituency after the lower house election to praise their victories in the very tough election," Takaichi said, responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker.

Takaichi made a similar admission in a post on the X social media platform soon after media reports on the matter on Tuesday night, in which she also said that government subsidies for the party were not used for the gifts.

In the election, the LDP secured 316 of the 465 seats in the lower house, including Takaichi. The party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, now hold a three-quarters majority.

The latest revelation came amid lingering public distrust over the issue of money and politics especially within the LDP, as many of the party's lawmakers were involved in a high-profile slush fund scandal that came to light in late 2023.

The scandal dealt a heavy blow to the LDP in national elections in 2024 and 2025, when it was led by then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi's predecessor.

In March last year, Ishiba was criticized by opposition parties for distributing gift vouchers worth 100,000 yen to LDP lawmakers who won for the first time in the previous lower house election in October 2024.

