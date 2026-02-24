Takaichi admits giving gift catalogs to LDP lawmakers; denies illegality

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi admitted Wednesday to distributing congratulatory gift catalogs to all of her party's House of Representatives lawmakers elected in the Feb 8 general election but denied any illegality.
In a parliamentary session, Takaichi said her local chapter of the Liberal Democratic Party used its political funds to send to each of her party's 315 lawmakers booklets listing gifts that they could order, with an allocation of around 30,000 yen per person.
"We donated the gifts as the (LDP) branch of the Nara Prefecture's second constituency after the lower house election to praise their victories in the very tough election," Takaichi said, responding to a question from an opposition lawmaker.
Takaichi made a similar admission in a post on the X social media platform soon after media reports on the matter on Tuesday night, in which she also said that government subsidies for the party were not used for the gifts.
In the election, the LDP secured 316 of the 465 seats in the lower house, including Takaichi. The party and its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, now hold a three-quarters majority.
The latest revelation came amid lingering public distrust over the issue of money and politics especially within the LDP, as many of the party's lawmakers were involved in a high-profile slush fund scandal that came to light in late 2023.
The scandal dealt a heavy blow to the LDP in national elections in 2024 and 2025, when it was led by then Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, Takaichi's predecessor.
In March last year, Ishiba was criticized by opposition parties for distributing gift vouchers worth 100,000 yen to LDP lawmakers who won for the first time in the previous lower house election in October 2024.© KYODO
11 Comments
BakaFugu
Nothing like a big fat nothingburger to waste everyones time, but i guess the press needs to keep their keyboards warm.
itsonlyrocknroll
Why?
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi behaviour is frankly disrespectful to J electorate.
“We donated the gifts as the (LDP) branch of the Nara Prefecture's second constituency after the lower house election to praise their victories in the very tough election,"
The LDP still refuses to accept the party is knee deep in a politically corrupt cesspit
In March last year, Ishiba was criticized by opposition parties for distributing gift vouchers worth 100,000 yen to LDP lawmakers who won for the first time in the previous lower house election in October 2024.ll roads could ultimately lead to slush fund financed subsidies
Sanae Takaichi never ever needed to behave this way.
CEOB55
More garbage from the left wing crazies at Kyodo. JT should rethink which news agencies it subscribes to and drop shops like Kyodo, the AP and worst of all the French government owned propaganda mouthpiece, AFP
quercetum
100,000 yen is more like it. What can you buy with 30,000 in those catalogs, a towel set? One cutting board.
Negative Nancy
There should be no gift giving in politics. These people are supposed to be public servants.
wallace
It's illegal for politicians to give money or gifts to anyone.
Nibek32
These gifts were funded by tax payers.
ThePunisher
I see the pro-government spin doctors are already on the defensive here!
Nothing changes with the LDP, and never will. It took multiple scandals over many years to finish Abe's career, so Takaiichi probably has 10 more scandals to go. Likely more.
browny1
It is illegal.
Others have lost their positions because of similar acts.
Will_Rendle
BakaFuguToday 04:48 pm JST
So why's it a nothingburger. For some politicians this kind of thing has been a resigning issue.
CEOB55
Today 05:02 pm JST
I take it you don't mind sleaze and corruption as long as it involves right-wing politicians that you approve of.
grc
There was a piece a few days back about how loved Takaichi is by young voters because she has broken with past LDP naughtiness Silly young voters