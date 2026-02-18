 Japan Today
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, front center, and her new cabinet members pose for a group photo on Wednesday. Image: Kazuhiro Nogi/Pool via AP
politics

Takaichi says she aims to cut consumption tax early, depending on cross-party debate

TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Wednesday she aims to realize a two-year consumption tax suspension on food and beverage items as early as possible after cross-party discussions, following her Liberal Democratic Party's decisive victory in a general election.

Speaking at a press conference after her reelection as prime minister in parliament earlier in the day, Takaichi did not say exactly when the envisioned tax reduction will be implemented, as ruling and opposition members are expected to discuss details toward this summer.

The ruling coalition led by Takaichi and opposition parties are moving to reduce the tax rate, currently set at 8 percent, as part of efforts to help households hit by persisting inflation.

Takaichi reiterated her resolve to ramp up fiscal spending in a proactive yet responsible manner, saying investment is urgently needed for the country's crisis management and for future growth.

She also expressed hope that the Bank of Japan will guide its monetary policy "appropriately" to achieve both price stability and wage hikes, in close coordination with her government.

Expectations of more fiscal stimulus have sent Japanese share prices higher, but concerns have grown about a further worsening of the country's fiscal health, the worst among advanced economies.

While voters gave Takaichi, a known security hawk, a clear mandate in the Feb 8 election, the prime minister said she does not think she has been given a free hand in implementing whatever policies she wants to pursue.

Still, Takaichi said as head of the LDP she wants to work strenuously toward amending the pacifist Constitution, a long-held goal of the conservative party.

Asked about a planned summit with U.S. President Donald Trump, she expressed her wish to strengthen their "relationship of trust," and boost bilateral cooperation on "every possible field," such as security, the economy and culture.

Trump, who had thrown his support behind Takaichi ahead of the recent election, said Monday he was "very honored" to see her party win it by a landslide, suggesting that his endorsement played a role.

In Wednesday's press conference, Takaichi said her government will implement policies to achieve "orderly" coexistence between Japanese and foreigners living in the country, as how to address challenges posed by their growing number was among voters' concerns.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Takaichi reiterated her resolve to ramp up fiscal spending in a proactive yet responsible manner...

Vague on the details as usual, of course.

... saying investment is urgently needed for the country's crisis management and for future growth.

Why can't the private sector do the investment, then. The major companies have tons of money stashed away.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

