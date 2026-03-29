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politics

Takaichi considering top-level talks with Iran if it is in Japan's national interest

8 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday she will consider holding talks with the Iranian leadership at an "appropriate" time based on the national interest as tensions remain high in the Middle East.

"I will judge the appropriate timing for holding talks based on the national interest from a comprehensive standpoint," Takaichi told a session of the House of Representatives' Budget Committee.

Since the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran late last month, Tokyo has sought to strike a delicate balance between maintaining its security alliance with Washington and its traditionally friendly relations with Tehran.

Stability in the Middle East is vital for Japan, which relies on the region for over 90 percent of its crude oil imports.

Most of them pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy shipments. But Iran has effectively blocked the strait, fueling oil supply concerns and triggering soaring prices.

Japan has condemned Iran's de facto closure of the strait, as well as its attacks on other Middle Eastern states made in response to the U.S.-Israeli strikes. The Iranian attacks have resulted in civilian casualties and damage to oil and other infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Takaichi's government has made no legal assessment of the U.S. military operations against Iran, but she has shown her support for U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him "the only person who can bring peace and prosperity across the world" at their summit in Washington on March 19.

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8 Comments
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What a hypocrite...just a few weeks ago she was in favor of the war against Iran. Typical puppet state.

-5 ( +2 / -7 )

What a SNAFU Trump has caused so many of the US's allies around the world.

I hope Sanae-chan makes a deal with Iran to allow safe passage of tankers coming to Japan.

Forget Trump and his mess.

1 ( +6 / -5 )

Releasing oil reserves is not going to do it. It’ll take much longer than what countries have saved.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Of course, it's in Japan's national interests to ensure the free, safe and lawful passage of energy and other critical resources thru the Straits of Hormuz, Iran's long-standing Govt. policy of terror has no standing in civilized society

-7 ( +1 / -8 )

“Considering top level talks” being the key sentence here.

Once Donnie finds out he will quell that fire.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Japan and Iran have always been on friendly terms, so I see no reason to stop because of America/Israel's illegal war of aggression and destruction.

Make a deal with Iran to keep the oil and other trade flowing as Thailand has done. Ignore the warmongering Americans.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

ThePunisherToday  05:37 pm JST

Japan and Iran have always been on friendly terms, so I see no reason to stop because of America/Israel's illegal war of aggression and destruction.

Make a deal with Iran to keep the oil and other trade flowing as Thailand has done. Ignore the warmongering Americans.

Iran doesn't get to choose who transits (pays $them) the Strait of Hormuz, not how World works, because it's a just terrorist 'shakedown' that threatens Global Economy

Iran to be brought to heel as a result, long overdue, why entire Gulf/GCC countries support TRUMP. PM Takaichi knows this fact well, as Japan badly needs Gulf Energy

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Trump. Won the 2014 election, lost the world

1 ( +1 / -0 )

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