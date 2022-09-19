Kishida delays departure for New York to monitor typhoon damage

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will depart for New York on Tuesday, postponing his trip by one day so he can monitor the damage caused by a strong typhoon that has made landfall in southwestern Japan, the government said.

The prime minister was scheduled to leave Japan on Monday afternoon to deliver an address at the U.N. General Assembly, in what would be the first general debate speech delivered in person by a Japanese leader since 2019.

The postponement comes as the large and powerful typhoon is expected to affect wide areas from western to northern Japan. It is forecast to travel along the country's main island of Honshu through Tuesday after making landfall in Kyushu the previous day.

During his scheduled stay in New York, Kishida also plans to hold bilateral meetings with other leaders, according to Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno.

In his speech, Kishida plans to "aggressively deliver Japan's message about the global challenges that the international community has been facing," such as U.N. Security Council reform, and nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, according to Matsuno.

