Ishiba discusses tariff fallout with leaders of Malaysia, France

Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday exchanged views with his Malaysian and French counterparts on how to tackle the potential blow to the global economy and multilateral trade amid the ongoing tit-for-tat over tariffs between the United States and China.

In a telephone conversation with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Ishiba was quoted by the Japanese government as saying he hopes to heed the voices of Southeast Asian nations, ahead of its upcoming tariff negotiations with the United States.

Ishiba discussed a wide range of economic issues in detail with Anwar, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron, taking into account the impact of U.S. tariffs and China's retaliatory measures, the government added.

As U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to pursue his protectionist "America First" principle, Ishiba also emphasized the importance of upholding a free and open global order based on the rule of law, according to the government.

The talks came with Chinese President Xi Jinping on a trip to Malaysia, as he attempts to solidify ties with Southeast Asian countries with trade tensions intensifying between Washington and Beijing.

Trump has imposed higher tariffs on imports such as cars, steel and aluminum. He has particularly zeroed in on China, slapping a 145 percent levy, while Beijing has raised its own tariffs on the United States in retaliation.

Within the past week, Ishiba has spoken by phone with the leaders of Britain, Singapore and Malaysia -- all members of a trans-Pacific free trade agreement that took effect after the United States withdrew during Trump's first term as president.

In the run-up to the launch of ministerial tariff talks with the United States on Wednesday, Ishiba said Japan must consider its relationship with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations when seeking to advance bilateral cooperation with the United States.

Many Japanese companies -- including exporters, a key driver of economic growth -- do business in Southeast Asia.

