PM drops bid to pass FY2026 budget on time; Diet to OK stopgap step

Lawmakers stand in the lower house of the Diet, as the Diet moves to pass an 8.56 trillion yen stopgap on Monday.

Japan's ruling party led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Monday formally abandoned its plan to enact the annual budget for fiscal 2026 in time for its April start, as the Diet moves to pass an 8.56 trillion yen stopgap measure at the last minute.

The provisional budget bill will be the country's first in 11 years, with the opposition as well as Takaichi's ruling coalition backing it in the House of Representatives and also likely in the House of Councillors.

Takaichi's government was forced to draft the stopgap budget as it faced opposition parties' resistance to enacting the next fiscal year's initial budget worth a record 122.31 trillion yen by Tuesday, the last day of the current fiscal year.

"I'm aware that the situation is extremely severe" for the annual budget to be passed by Tuesday, Takaichi said during an upper house budget committee session on Monday, citing the tight parliamentary schedule.

While it is up to parliament to decide on the deliberation schedule, the government had asked the ruling and opposition parties to seek enactment within the current fiscal year, she added.

Her announcement in January of a snap election, held on Feb 8, had delayed the start of deliberations on the fiscal 2026 draft budget by around a month compared to previous years.

But capitalizing on the supermajority it won in the election, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party pushed the initial draft budget for fiscal year 2026 through the lower house on March 13 by cutting short deliberations, despite protests from the opposition.

In the upper house, however, the opposition did not allow the LDP-led ruling coalition, which is in a minority in the chamber, to control the pace of deliberations, thus blocking Takaichi's bid to have the annual budget enacted in time for the new fiscal year.

On Monday, Yoshihiko Isozaki, the LDP's Diet affairs chief in the upper house, said he told his counterpart in the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, Yoshitaka Saito, that the LDP will give up seeking enactment of the annual budget by Tuesday.

Rather than holding debate on the fiscal 2026 draft budget on Tuesday, the upper house is expected to discuss other bills affecting the public's daily lives if they are not enacted before the start of the fiscal year on Wednesday, such as those related to changes in taxes and education.

The Constitution stipulates that a budget is automatically enacted if the upper house fails to vote on it within 30 days of receiving it from the lower house, which in this case will be April 11, as the lower house vote takes precedence.

Once the fiscal 2026 budget is enacted, the stopgap budget will be absorbed and expire by law.

Instead of waiting for automatic enactment on April 11, the LDP had been focused on putting the draft annual budget to an upper house vote as soon as possible. Takaichi defended the rush by saying the government must prepare for dealing with large-scale natural disasters and other events.

In the provisional budget, 5.1 trillion yen will be allocated to local governments as subsidies, while 2.8 trillion yen will cover social security expenses such as pension and welfare payments.

Starting in April, it will also cover the costs of new measures, including 47.7 billion yen for expanded subsidies for private high school tuition and 14.9 billion yen for elementary school lunch programs.

The last stopgap budget was drawn up for fiscal 2015, after then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe decided to call a general election on Dec. 14, 2014, delaying the drafting of the annual budget.

© KYODO