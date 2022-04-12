Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Photo: Rodrigo Reyes Marin/Pool via AP
politics

Kishida eyes trip to Southeast Asia, Europe during Golden Week

2 Comments
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is planning to visit Southeast Asia during the Golden Week holidays starting in late April, seeking to strengthen cooperation amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness in the region, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Kishida is planning to travel to Thailand in early May during his trip that will include Indonesia and Vietnam, while he is also considering visiting Europe in the holiday period.

During the upcoming Southeast Asia trip, Kishida is expected to underscore cooperation toward realizing the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific amid China's rise.

In Thailand, Kishida will meet with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The visit coincides with the 135th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and Thailand is this year's host of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

In Europe, Kishida is expected to discuss how to respond to Russia's continued aggression in Ukraine and support people who have fled the war-torn country, according to the sources.

While the coronavirus pandemic long stalled in-person meetings, Kishida, who took office in October, has been increasing face-to-face diplomacy after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

The prime minister visited India and Cambodia in late March, quickly followed by a trip to Belgium, where he and other leaders of the Group of Seven vowed to keep a close watch on any attempt to help Russia evade sanctions, in a possible warning to countries such as China that may seek to align with Moscow.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Doesn't he know everything will be pricey and crowded during Golden Week?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Traveling during golden week, good that Japanese has it's own Japan's new government, no need to worry about price hike during golden week.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Hibiya Line

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog