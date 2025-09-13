 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: Toru Hanai/Poolvia AP
politics

Ishiba arranging visit to South Korea, possibly Sept 30: source

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a visit to South Korea, possibly on Sept 30, to meet with his counterpart President Lee Jae Myung, according to a government source.

The envisaged trip by Ishiba, who announced Sunday his intention to resign, will be part of the regular reciprocal visits by the two East Asian nations' leaders.

Lee expressed his hope to Ishiba that their next meeting would be in a regional South Korean city when they met in Tokyo late last month during the president's first visit to Japan since taking office in June, according to the source.

Tokyo-Seoul relations, strained over wartime history and other issues, significantly improved under the governments of Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol, the predecessors of Ishiba and Lee, respectively.

Ishiba, who became prime minister in October, said he is stepping down to take responsibility for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's dismal results in the House of Councillors election on July 20.

The LDP is set to hold a party presidential race to choose Ishiba's successor on Oct 4.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Lame duck walking!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Polite Japanese Phrases to Use at Work

GaijinPot Blog

Indian Workers in Japan: How 50,000 Jobs Are Opening Up for Indians

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Supporting Your Child In The Japanese School System

Savvy Tokyo

Top 10 Bamboo Forests in Kyoto That Aren’t Arashiyama

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands & Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Surviving A Tokyo Micro-Apartment Is Possible (If You Get Creative)

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Design Ah! Exhibition Neo: A Must-See Exhibit for Design Lovers

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On (Sept. 9–15, 2025)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sustainable Fashion Brands in Japan That Use Natural Materials

Savvy Tokyo