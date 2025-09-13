Ishiba arranging visit to South Korea, possibly Sept 30: source

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is arranging a visit to South Korea, possibly on Sept 30, to meet with his counterpart President Lee Jae Myung, according to a government source.

The envisaged trip by Ishiba, who announced Sunday his intention to resign, will be part of the regular reciprocal visits by the two East Asian nations' leaders.

Lee expressed his hope to Ishiba that their next meeting would be in a regional South Korean city when they met in Tokyo late last month during the president's first visit to Japan since taking office in June, according to the source.

Tokyo-Seoul relations, strained over wartime history and other issues, significantly improved under the governments of Fumio Kishida and Yoon Suk Yeol, the predecessors of Ishiba and Lee, respectively.

Ishiba, who became prime minister in October, said he is stepping down to take responsibility for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's dismal results in the House of Councillors election on July 20.

The LDP is set to hold a party presidential race to choose Ishiba's successor on Oct 4.

