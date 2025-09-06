 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba Image: REUTERS file
politics

Japan PM Ishiba voices intention to resign: gov't officials

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has expressed his intention to step down, senior government officials said Sunday, a day before the party decides whether to hold a presidential contest.

Ishiba will hold a news conference at 6 p.m. Sunday.

The move came after Ishiba held talks Saturday night with former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi, both of whom are close to Ishiba. They are believed to have urged him to avoid a split in the LDP.

According to sources close to him, Ishiba, who took office in October 2024, voiced his willingness to fend off moves to hold an LDP leadership contest by threatening to dissolve the House of Representatives and call a snap election -- a stance that caused a backlash within the LDP.

Amid mounting calls for Ishiba to take responsibility for the loss of the ruling coalition's majority in the upper house election in July, the LDP plans to collect signatures from its lawmakers on Monday to determine whether to hold a presidential election ahead of the scheduled contest in 2027.

Criticism of Ishiba has grown in recent days, even among his allies, as he has vowed to remain in office. Suga, who served as prime minister for about one year from September 2020, is reportedly concerned that a leadership contest could widen rifts within the ruling party.

On Friday, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki joined veteran lawmakers in demanding a party leadership vote, becoming the first member of Ishiba's Cabinet to do so.

Suzuki said in a post on his blog that it is "necessary for the party to be united and regain trust." He is a member of a faction led by former Prime Minister Taro Aso, who has called for an LDP presidential election.

Suga and Aso, who is currently serving as the LDP's supreme adviser, remain influential kingmakers in the party. Suga is the LDP's vice president, while Aso, who was prime minister for around a year from September 2008, has kept his distance from Ishiba.

On Tuesday, Ishiba said he would determine his political future at an "appropriate time" but reiterated his eagerness to stay on to pursue policy goals, even as a close aide expressed readiness to resign from a key party post.

The LDP has never held a midterm leadership election triggered by a majority decision.

Ishiba won the LDP presidency on his fifth try, but his ruling coalition lost its majority in the more powerful lower house in a general election later that month.

On July 20, the LDP and its junior coalition partner, the Komeito party, lost their majority in the House of Councillors election as well.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Can't wait to see who is the next useless person they replace him with.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

The Best Japanese Anti-Aging Skincare Products That Actually Work

Savvy Tokyo

Yokohama Doll Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Events

How to Buy Concert Tickets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What’s On in Osaka: Can’t-Miss Events This Week Sept 1–7, 2025

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Weekly Tokyo Events September 1-7

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Mama Kannon Temple (Ryuon-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Japan Isn’t a Personality: The Problem With ‘Main Character Expats’

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Getting The Birth Control (Oral Contraceptive) Pill in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Universities in Japan: Which One Is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog