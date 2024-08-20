Kishida eyes visit to South Korea in early September

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering visiting South Korea in early September for summit talks with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol as the Japanese leader aims to keep the momentum going for more bilateral cooperation in security and other areas, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

Kishida's visit, a reflection of recent progress in bilateral ties that had cooled mainly over issues related to wartime history, would come before he is set to quit as ruling party president and thus prime minister at the end of September.

Most recently in May, Kishida traveled to Seoul for a trilateral summit with China and South Korea.

Kishida is seen as keen to tout the improvement in ties between Tokyo and Seoul as one of the diplomatic achievements of his premiership.

Kishida and Yoon will likely underscore the importance of trilateral cooperation with the United States in coping with the threats posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile development, the sources added.

The recent strengthening of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, which has invaded Ukraine, is also likely to be on the agenda.

As next year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral ties, Kishida and Yoon are expected to agree to promote "future-oriented" cooperation in the economic and security fields and through cultural exchanges, the sources said.

The visit comes after the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's recent decision to add a gold and silver mine complex on Sado Island in the central Japanese prefecture of Niigata to its World Heritage list.

Seoul had initially opposed Japan's bid, claiming that the site is linked to wartime forced labor of Koreans. But South Korea's last-minute approval made the listing possible.

Bilateral ties have begun to improve since Yoon took office in 2022. They two countries had locked horns over issues dating back to the 1910-1945 Japanese colonization of the Korean Peninsula as well as trade.

