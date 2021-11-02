Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kishida leaves for one-day trip to COP26

14 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left Japan on Tuesday to attend the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference of the Parties, known as COP26, just after his ruling party won Sunday's general election and secured a mandate to pursue his policies.

The visit to Glasgow, Scotland, marks Kishida's first overseas trip since becoming prime minister on Oct 4. He succeeded Yoshihide Suga who last year committed Japan to the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 but stepped down partly due to public discontent with his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I want to firmly convey to the world Japan's strong resolve to exercise leadership toward zero emissions in Asia as a whole," Kishida told reporters before his departure. He said he will share the steps Japan has been taking toward the goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

His visit to Glasgow will be brief, however, as he will not stay overnight and plans to return to Tokyo on Wednesday to start work with his new team after the Liberal Democratic Party won 261 seats in Sunday's 465-seat House of Representatives election.

Kishida said he plans to hold talks with leaders including British Prime Minister and host of the conference Boris Johnson and Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Kishida, a former long-serving foreign minister, is also seeking to speak with U.S. President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the conference, their first in-person conversation since he became Japan's leader.

A day after taking office last month, Kishida spoke with Biden by phone in his first conversation with a foreign leader as prime minister.

Last month, Japan formally submitted to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46 percent by fiscal 2030 compared with fiscal 2013 levels.

The new target, which goes beyond the previous commitment of a 26 percent cut, was pledged by Suga in April.

The two-week climate talks began on Sunday to advance actions to avoid the worst impacts of global warming, with the leaders' session running two days through Tuesday.

One of the main aims of the U.N. conference is to keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 C from pre-industrial levels within reach, which scientists say will only be possible through the "most stringent" efforts to immediately reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

What’s that? 25,000 km 24 hour round trip. Guess they’ll put a bed on his plane.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Strong leadership indeed. Show up, say hello, pledge a lot and then catch the red-eye back to Tokyo.

6 ( +6 / -0 )

Just shows how much he cares about the climate. Xi did not even go.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

In fact, Kishida has another plane taking the same trip, as a backup.

It is questionable what impact Kishida will have in Glasgow, apart from the having the usual requisite photo-op.

The unmitigated waste on show is per usual the Japanese political class…

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Goodness knows why all these people feel they need to fly to Glasgow in their private jets. If they really cared about the planet, the COP26 could have been held online.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

So it can't be done through online conference?

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Hey Kishida, so you're phasing out nuclear power?

...Well

Hey does that mean you'll invest in local solar?

...you see

How about wave technology?

...umm...

Nice to see you, have a safe trip home then

4 ( +4 / -0 )

It is impossible to hold a conference the size of this COP26 online with some kind of zoom meeting. There are over 100 world leaders. Besides the technical difficulties online there would be the many time differences.

The event is expected to bring in between 20,000 and 25,000 attendees alongside global politicians and state leaders.

https://www.scotsman.com/news/environment/which-leaders-will-attend-cop26-full-list-of-country-heads-visiting-glasgow-for-climate-change-summit-3392176

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Sounds like one big jet lag session.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

The carbon footprint of two large jets flying all the way to Glasgow for one man to smile, be photographed, achieve nothing, for just one day out of two weeks of probably the most important world meeting he will ever have a chance to attend just doesn’t seem worth it.

Whatever his domestic agenda he is so keen to get back to is nowhere near as important in the long run to Japan as what is being negotiated at COP26 in his absence. Demonstrating you obviously have no understanding of what is happening in the greater world around you is not a good look for a newly elected leader of a country and bodes ill for the Japanese people.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Kishida's missed a nice PR opportunity here, when he could have stated his green credentials by not taking the 12,000-miles trip, and left Japan's climate-negotiations in the capable hands of their delegates..... or he just could have emailed his intentions to the British PM, or Biden, or even sent them a fax.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

One-day trip, followed by 14-day quarantine?

2 ( +2 / -0 )

The carbon footprint is huge with this one.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Demonstrating you obviously have no understanding of what is happening in the greater world around you is not a good look for a newly elected leader of a country and bodes ill for the Japanese people.

Apart from the major Japan originated conglomerates and a few other companies the lack of understanding of the ‘greater world’ is evident.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

