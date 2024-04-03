Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wipes his eye during a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Vadim Ghirda
politics

Kishida, Zelenskyy pledge to maintain close cooperation in phone talks

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday pledged to maintain close cooperation, Japan's Foreign Ministry said, as Tokyo continues to support Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

The phone talks came ahead of Kishida's upcoming visit to the United States next week as a state guest and his meeting with President Joe Biden on April 10 in Washington, where it is expected that discussions on their continued support for Ukraine will be high on the agenda.

During their 30-minute phone conversation, Kishida said Japan will "steadily implement" the agreements made at a bilateral conference promoting Ukraine's recovery held in Tokyo in February, according to the ministry.

"Japan remains unwavering in its commitment to stand together with Ukraine," Kishida was quoted by the ministry as saying. The two last held phone talks in November.

Zelenskyy expressed his deep gratitude for Japan's support measures and the "success" of the February conference while explaining the latest situation in its war with Russia, which began in February 2022, the ministry said.

At the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction on Feb. 19, Kishida pledged to continue providing reconstruction support to Ukraine in collaboration with the private sector.

During the conference, Japan said it will provide Ukraine with 15.8 billion yen ($104 million) in grant aid for countermeasures against landmines and unexploded ordnance, as well as for the restoration of electricity and energy infrastructure.

Kishida's government has largely demonstrated its commitment to providing financial assistance to Kyiv, primarily due to Japan's stringent regulations on the export of weapons under its war-renouncing Constitution.

Kishida doesn't closely cooperate with anyone anywhere !

0 ( +2 / -2 )

What are they fighting for,not for freedom

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

