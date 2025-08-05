Ishiba makes major policy shift to boost rice production

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba announced Tuesday a major shift in rice policy -- from curbing output to boosting it -- as Japan continues to grapple with shortages and associated high prices.

Japan has already abolished its explicit policy of reducing rice production, which encouraged farmers not to cultivate some paddy fields. It has paid subsidies to farmers who grow other crops to keep total rice output in check and create price stability.

As cabinet ministers gathered at his office to review the findings of a government investigation into the recent surge in rice prices, Ishiba acknowledged a misjudgment in the demand outlook, saying the government had underestimated factors such as the surge in foreign tourists.

"We will change course toward more rice production," Ishiba told the meeting.

"In our rice policy review in 2027, we will shift to extending support to farmers who are willing to boost productivity and are positive about growing more rice, rather than telling them not to grow rice," he added.

For years, total rice demand in Japan has been on a declining trend, according to government data.

To boost rice harvests in the coming years, the government is expected to promote the use of abandoned farmland and help farmers expand sales channels. Japan is also aiming to increase rice exports as part of a broader push to export more agricultural products.

"While the policy to limit the acreage for rice production ended in 2018, its effects have remained strong to this date. Some areas have been adjusting output" based on the government's demand outlook, agriculture minister Shinjiro Koizumi told reporters at the prime minister's office.

"There will be no such adjustments from now," Koizumi said, while acknowledging that his ministry bears some responsibility for the rice shortages that have driven up prices since around the summer of 2024.

The agriculture ministry has released the bulk of its reserves stored for emergency use to stabilize the market.

If rice output is successfully increased, however, farmers may raise concerns that prices will fall to unsustainable levels.

The recent release of multiple batches of government rice has helped rein in prices, but it also prompted prefectural governors to raise the alarm about potential oversupply and excessive downward pressure on prices.

Retail rice prices, which earlier topped 4,000 yen per 5 kilograms, came down to 3,467 yen in the week to July 27. The level is still above that of a year earlier.

Ishiba's announcement came shortly after Japan and the United States struck a trade deal. During the negotiations, he had pledged not to sacrifice the domestic agriculture sector, including rice, for the sake of a quick agreement.

Under the bilateral agreement reached after the election, Japan will increase the portion of U.S. rice imported into Japan under a tariff-free "minimum access" quota.

