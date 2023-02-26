Kishida rallies party members for victory in April local elections

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, who is also president of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), raises his fist with Taro Aso, left, vice president of the LDP, Toshimitsu Motegi, right, secretary general of the LDP, and other party members during the party's annual convention in Tokyo on Sunday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday rallied fellow members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party to push for victory in nationwide local elections in April, in remarks made at a party congress in Tokyo.

Speaking on four by-elections for the House of Representatives planned for April 23, including one for the seat formerly held by slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kishida pledged the LDP will aim to keep the seats previously under its control.

At the meeting that was held to adopt the party's manifesto for this year, Kishida, who doubles as LDP president, said, "Building on the achievements of the 10 years of progress made under former Prime Ministers Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, it is now time to take a new step toward another 10 years."

Kishida also said the LDP will further strengthen its ties with Komeito, describing his coalition government with the smaller party as the foundation of stability in Japanese politics.

Kishida also reiterated his readiness to pursue revisions to the Constitution, which has never been altered since it was promulgated shortly after Japan's defeat in World War II.

"The current times are calling for a revision to the Constitution," he said, adding that discussions will be held in parliament while cooperating with the opposition.

Regarding ongoing wage talks between management and labor unions, Kishida called for sustained wage increases to respond to high inflation, noting the need for government, management and labor to have a "common understanding" of the matter.

Kishida also made remarks on the future of the imperial family amid concerns about risks to its stability, since there is only a single young, eligible heir left in the line of succession. It is "an issue that cannot be postponed," and will be further pursued in parliament," he said.

The LDP's manifesto for 2023 states the need to strengthen coordination with Rengo, Japan's largest labor group that is also known as the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, as well as other unions in a bid to expand the party's reach.

Elections for choosing prefectural governors, assembly members and other officials are slated to be held across Japan, starting on April 9.

The by-elections will be held in the Chiba No. 5 district, the Wakayama No. 1 district, and the Yamaguchi Nos. 2 and 4 districts. Abe used to represent the No.4 constituency.

