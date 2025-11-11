 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
politics

Takaichi says she is not at stage to comment on commitment to 3 non-nuclear principles

0 Comments
TOKYO

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday declined to say whether the government will stay committed to its long-held three principles of not possessing, producing or allowing nuclear weapons in Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic bombings.

Takaichi, known as a security hawk, told a parliamentary committee that she is "not at the stage" to comment on the matter, noting that her government is about to begin reviewing its three key security policy documents.

She also said the government "firmly maintains" the three principles for now.

Before taking office on Oct. 21, Takaichi said that reviewing the principle of not permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons should be discussed to ensure the effectiveness of "extended deterrence" provided by its ally, the United States.

The term "extended deterrence" refers to the U.S. commitment to use its full range of nuclear and conventional capabilities to defend Japan, a pledge that has gained renewed attention amid China's growing military activities and North Korea's weapons development.

With Hiroshima and Nagasaki having been atomic-bombed by the United States in August 1945 in the final stages of World War II, Japan has upheld the three non-nuclear principles and advocated for a world free of nuclear weapons. Even so, it has long relied on the U.S. nuclear umbrella for deterrence.

Aiming to further strengthen Japan's defense capabilities, Takaichi pledged in her policy speech at parliament last month to update by the end of next year the government's long-term National Security Strategy and two related documents, last revised in 2022.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17) 

GaijinPot Blog

The Worst Tourist Traps in Japan and Where to Go Instead

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sotsukon: The Japanese Phenomenon Of Graduating From Marriage Without Divorce

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Nov. 11 – 17)

GaijinPot Blog

Yagen Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Thanksgiving in Tokyo: 10 Spots To Gobble Down The Holiday

Savvy Tokyo

ROYCE’ Cacao&Chocolate Town 

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Luggage Storage in Japan: How to Explore Without Dragging Your Suitcase Everywhere

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Get To Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Health

UTI, Yeast Infection & More: OTC Women’s Health Products in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

10 Autumn Hikes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog