Takaichi says she is not at stage to comment on commitment to 3 non-nuclear principles

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday declined to say whether the government will stay committed to its long-held three principles of not possessing, producing or allowing nuclear weapons in Japan, the only country to have suffered atomic bombings.

Takaichi, known as a security hawk, told a parliamentary committee that she is "not at the stage" to comment on the matter, noting that her government is about to begin reviewing its three key security policy documents.

She also said the government "firmly maintains" the three principles for now.

Before taking office on Oct. 21, Takaichi said that reviewing the principle of not permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons should be discussed to ensure the effectiveness of "extended deterrence" provided by its ally, the United States.

The term "extended deterrence" refers to the U.S. commitment to use its full range of nuclear and conventional capabilities to defend Japan, a pledge that has gained renewed attention amid China's growing military activities and North Korea's weapons development.

With Hiroshima and Nagasaki having been atomic-bombed by the United States in August 1945 in the final stages of World War II, Japan has upheld the three non-nuclear principles and advocated for a world free of nuclear weapons. Even so, it has long relied on the U.S. nuclear umbrella for deterrence.

Aiming to further strengthen Japan's defense capabilities, Takaichi pledged in her policy speech at parliament last month to update by the end of next year the government's long-term National Security Strategy and two related documents, last revised in 2022.

