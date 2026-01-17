 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
President Donald Trump, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, on Oct 28, 2025. Image: AP/Mark Schiefelbein
politics

Takaichi's talks with Trump in U.S. eyed for around March 20

1 Comment
TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may visit the United States around March 20 for talks with President Donald Trump, diplomatic sources said Sunday, as she aims to reaffirm the solid bilateral alliance ahead of Trump's trip to China.

Japan and the United States have already begun arrangements for Takaichi's first visit since she became premier last October, with her itinerary likely to be finalized after an expected general election next month, according to the sources.

The Japanese side sees March 20, the start of a three-day weekend, as preferable since the timing is least likely to affect Diet deliberations, the sources said.

She can also coordinate the longtime allies' policy stances on China with Trump, who is expected to hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Japan's investment in the United States and bilateral cooperation to strengthen critical mineral supply chains are also expected to be on the agenda for her meeting with Trump, the sources said, adding that the two leaders may issue a joint statement after the talks.

Takaichi agreed with Trump to work toward meeting this spring when they spoke by phone in early January. The two leaders last met in person in October.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Assuming she is still PM then!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Coming of Age Day: What is the Age of Adulthood in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Common Tax Mistakes in Japan: What Foreigners Often Get Wrong

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Old Karuizawa Ginza Street

GaijinPot Travel

Garden of Fine Arts Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 New Laws and Rule Changes Coming to Japan in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Onsenji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Most Powerful Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 13 – 19)

GaijinPot Blog