Takaichi's talks with Trump in U.S. eyed for around March 20

President Donald Trump, with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, speaks to members of the military aboard the USS George Washington, an aircraft carrier docked at an American naval base, in Yokosuka, on Oct 28, 2025.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi may visit the United States around March 20 for talks with President Donald Trump, diplomatic sources said Sunday, as she aims to reaffirm the solid bilateral alliance ahead of Trump's trip to China.

Japan and the United States have already begun arrangements for Takaichi's first visit since she became premier last October, with her itinerary likely to be finalized after an expected general election next month, according to the sources.

The Japanese side sees March 20, the start of a three-day weekend, as preferable since the timing is least likely to affect Diet deliberations, the sources said.

She can also coordinate the longtime allies' policy stances on China with Trump, who is expected to hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in April.

Japan's investment in the United States and bilateral cooperation to strengthen critical mineral supply chains are also expected to be on the agenda for her meeting with Trump, the sources said, adding that the two leaders may issue a joint statement after the talks.

Takaichi agreed with Trump to work toward meeting this spring when they spoke by phone in early January. The two leaders last met in person in October.

