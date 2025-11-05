Takaichi's summit proposal gets no reply from N Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's proposal for a summit meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not received a reply from Pyongyang, government sources said Tuesday.

Takaichi had broached the idea to North Korea immediately after she took office on Oct 21, they said. The revelations came after the prime minister said she made the proposal at a gathering on Monday in Tokyo to call for the resolution of the past abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara declined to comment on the details of North Korea's reaction during a press conference Tuesday, only saying that the Japanese government is approaching Pyongyang "through various channels."

Japan's government officially lists 17 people as abducted in the 1970s and 1980s by North Korea and suspects Pyongyang's involvement in many other disappearances.

Five were repatriated in October 2002 following landmark talks between then North Korean leader Kim Jong Il and then Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi in Pyongyang the previous month.

Since Koizumi visited Pyongyang and met Kim Jong Il again in 2004, there has been no summit between the two nations' leaders.

North Korea, with which Japan has no diplomatic ties, maintains that the abductions issue has already been resolved.

Kihara, who also serves as minister in charge of the abductions issue, reiterated the Japanese government's stance Tuesday that it will "do everything to ensure that all victims can return home as soon as possible."

Takaichi said during the rally on the abductions issue that she wants to speak frankly with the North Korean leader and vowed to seek "a breakthrough" during her term and resolve the matter.

During a flurry of diplomatic events last week in Japan and other parts of Asia, Takaichi sought support from U.S. President Donald Trump in settling the issue and exchanged views on the North Korean situation with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

China has traditionally been an ally of North Korea, and Takaichi may have also sought cooperation from Beijing on the abductions issue.

However, the prospects are unclear, with Kim Yo Jong, the sister of the North Korean leader, issuing a statement in March 2024 expressing rejection of any further contact or negotiations with Japan.

In South Korea, the country's spy agency said that its analysis indicates North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to hold dialogue with the United States and will engage "once conditions are met," citing a possible shift after a U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise in March next year.

The National Intelligence Service also said it detected signs that North Korea had been making behind-the-scenes preparations for a possible summit with the United States around the time of last week's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in South Korea. The summit, however, did not materialize.

The agency's assessment was reported during a closed-door parliamentary audit session.

Trump met Kim three times between 2018 and 2019 during his first term as U.S. president, but talks on Pyongyang's denuclearization failed to make headway.

Since returning to the White House in January this year, Trump has repeatedly praised the three meetings and expressed a willingness to resume diplomacy with Kim.

© KYODO