Kimi Onoda, newly appointed minister in charge of Economic Security, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday. Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Takaichi creates new cabinet portfolio for 'coexistent society' with foreigners

TOKYO

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, on Tuesday created a new cabinet portfolio for promoting an "orderly coexistent society with foreigners," appointing Kimi Onoda, a relatively young conservative lawmaker, to the post.

Onoda, 42, is also minister for economic security and the "cool Japan" strategy

On Monday, the LDP and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, signed a coalition agreement calling for strengthening the control tower function for foreign resident policy and establishing a ministerial post to oversee the matter.

Sharing traditional and patriotic values such as respect for the male emperor and national pride, Onoda, 42, who was born in the United States to an American father and a Japanese mother, has drawn support from conservatives.

Takaichi also brought in aides she apparently believes can advance her hawkish security and dovish fiscal policies, including ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Satsuki Katayama, who became Japan's first female finance minister.

Katayama, a fiscal dove like Takaichi, is responsible for tax policy, as public expectations mount that her government will cut levies and focus on economic growth through expanded public spending financed by debt-covering bonds.

The "regional future strategy" will be handled by consumer affairs and food security minister Hitoshi Kikawada. The "wage increase" initiative will be managed by economic policy minister Minoru Kiuchi. Both are close to Takaichi.

Takaichi selected four of the 20 lawmakers who endorsed her candidacy in the LDP presidential election on Oct 4 for her 19-member cabinet, but she appointed only two women as ministers, excluding herself, falling short of the record of five.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

From other article in JapanToday, her actual position is quite long

Minister in charge of economic security, minister in charge of promoting society of well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals, minister for "cool Japan" strategy, minister for intellectual property strategy, minister for science and technology policy, minister for artificial intelligence strategy: 

This is the second time hafu having position in cabinet, back in 2010-2011 under Prime Minister Naoto Kan,

Renhō Murata also being member cabinet. We'll see what the actual result in the future.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Tony Blair’s “Cool Britannia” led to the ruin of Britain. I hope Japan doesn’t go the way of the West.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kimi Onoda was against long term (i.e. tax paying) residents of Japan to be eligible for the 100,000 yen handout during COVID. So yeah.... not someone non-Japanese residents want looking out for their interests. She is also 'forgot' she had dual nationality and held such long after she had to give her US citizenship up. I'm sure she remembered to do her annual US tax filing.... well at least I hope she did.... perhaps someone should look into that...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

