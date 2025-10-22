Takaichi creates new cabinet portfolio for 'coexistent society' with foreigners

Kimi Onoda, newly appointed minister in charge of Economic Security, arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Sanae Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, on Tuesday created a new cabinet portfolio for promoting an "orderly coexistent society with foreigners," appointing Kimi Onoda, a relatively young conservative lawmaker, to the post.

Onoda, 42, is also minister for economic security and the "cool Japan" strategy

On Monday, the LDP and its new partner, the Japan Innovation Party, signed a coalition agreement calling for strengthening the control tower function for foreign resident policy and establishing a ministerial post to oversee the matter.

Sharing traditional and patriotic values such as respect for the male emperor and national pride, Onoda, 42, who was born in the United States to an American father and a Japanese mother, has drawn support from conservatives.

Takaichi also brought in aides she apparently believes can advance her hawkish security and dovish fiscal policies, including ruling Liberal Democratic Party member Satsuki Katayama, who became Japan's first female finance minister.

Katayama, a fiscal dove like Takaichi, is responsible for tax policy, as public expectations mount that her government will cut levies and focus on economic growth through expanded public spending financed by debt-covering bonds.

The "regional future strategy" will be handled by consumer affairs and food security minister Hitoshi Kikawada. The "wage increase" initiative will be managed by economic policy minister Minoru Kiuchi. Both are close to Takaichi.

Takaichi selected four of the 20 lawmakers who endorsed her candidacy in the LDP presidential election on Oct 4 for her 19-member cabinet, but she appointed only two women as ministers, excluding herself, falling short of the record of five.

