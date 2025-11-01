Takaichi says no plan to dissolve lower house; economic package top priority at present

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the South Korea Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday she has no plan to dissolve the House of Representatives at present as she needs to focus on policies that she regards as a top priority, including an economic package.

The country's first female prime minister also told a press conference in Gyeongju, South Korea -- following a hectic week of overseas trips that included a two-day summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum through Saturday -- that she has made a "steady start" as Japanese leader in the field of diplomacy.

Since the launch of her Cabinet last week, Takaichi has met with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia, hosted U.S. President Donald Trump in Japan before attending the APEC summit in South Korea.

She held bilateral talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Noting she has laid a "groundwork to advance future diplomacy" over the past week, Takaichi pledged to strive to strengthen the Japan-U.S. security alliance, realizing a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and boosting a relationship of trust with regional counterparts.

Turning to domestic issues, Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said she will seek the support of other parties to implement policies that her party agreed on with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, with whom the LDP runs a minority government. These include a cut in the number of parliamentary seats.

