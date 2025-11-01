 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a press conference after the South Korea Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, on Saturday. Image: AP/Ahn Young-joon
politics

Takaichi says no plan to dissolve lower house; economic package top priority at present

2 Comments
GYEONGJU, South Korea

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Saturday she has no plan to dissolve the House of Representatives at present as she needs to focus on policies that she regards as a top priority, including an economic package.

The country's first female prime minister also told a press conference in Gyeongju, South Korea -- following a hectic week of overseas trips that included a two-day summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum through Saturday -- that she has made a "steady start" as Japanese leader in the field of diplomacy.

Since the launch of her Cabinet last week, Takaichi has met with leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Malaysia, hosted U.S. President Donald Trump in Japan before attending the APEC summit in South Korea.

She held bilateral talks with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

Noting she has laid a "groundwork to advance future diplomacy" over the past week, Takaichi pledged to strive to strengthen the Japan-U.S. security alliance, realizing a "free and open Indo-Pacific," and boosting a relationship of trust with regional counterparts.

Turning to domestic issues, Takaichi, who heads the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said she will seek the support of other parties to implement policies that her party agreed on with its coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, with whom the LDP runs a minority government. These include a cut in the number of parliamentary seats.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

economic package top priority at present

Is it another subsidy?

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

She resembles Marilyn Mason in that photo. Surely here was a nicer one that could have been used.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo