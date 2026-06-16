Takaichi welcomes U.S.-Iran agreement in brief meeting with Trump

From left, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a working session at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, on Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed the U.S.-Iran agreement intended to end their war in a brief meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Sitting down for about five minutes after a session on Ukraine, the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, according to the Japanese government.

No discussion took place regarding any deployment of Japan's Self-Defense Forces to the Strait of Hormuz.

Takaichi and Trump also reaffirmed the importance of steadily implementing the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement and agreed to continue close cooperation, the government said.

They also discussed the Indo-Pacific region, including issues related to China, and agreed to remain in close contact on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.

Among leaders who approached Trump, Takaichi was given priority for a brief meeting, the Japanese government said, adding that the exchange underscored the strong ties between Japan and the United States.

© KYODO