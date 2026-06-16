Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed the U.S.-Iran agreement intended to end their war in a brief meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.
Sitting down for about five minutes after a session on Ukraine, the two leaders exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East, according to the Japanese government.
No discussion took place regarding any deployment of Japan's Self-Defense Forces to the Strait of Hormuz.
Takaichi and Trump also reaffirmed the importance of steadily implementing the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement and agreed to continue close cooperation, the government said.
They also discussed the Indo-Pacific region, including issues related to China, and agreed to remain in close contact on developments in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.
Among leaders who approached Trump, Takaichi was given priority for a brief meeting, the Japanese government said, adding that the exchange underscored the strong ties between Japan and the United States.© KYODO
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quercetum
The government needs to let more people know that Japan is special and Takaichi has priority over the other leaders.
Tamarama
I still don't remember Japan condemning the attacks on Iran...
OssanAmerica
Most US allies have not condemned the war on Iran. to even expect Japan to do so is ridiculous. maybe confusing it with notes or something.
Aly Rustom
Takaichi welcomes U.S.-Iran agreement in brief meeting with Trump
No one cares.