Takaichi says she will hold 'candid talks' on Iran at summit with Trump

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tuesday she will hold "candid talks" with U.S. President Donald Trump on the strikes conducted by his nation and Israel on Iran when they meet for a summit in Washington later this month.
During a parliamentary committee session, Takaichi, who is expected to meet with Trump on March 19 at the White House, said the Japanese government cannot "make a legal assessment, as of now," regarding the U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran launched last weekend.
The government has refrained from commenting on whether the U.S.-Israeli military operation violates international law, citing a lack of "detailed information," while urging Tehran to seek a "diplomatic solution" to the conflict, "stop developing nuclear weapons" and halt attacks on surrounding countries.
Stability in the Middle East is vital for Japan, which has traditionally maintained friendly ties with Iran while being a close U.S. ally, given the resource-poor Asian nation's heavy dependence on the region for crude oil.
At the Diet session, Takaichi also said no immediate impact on domestic electricity and gas prices is expected from the ongoing conflict, and the government is "not at a stage of making a decision" on continuing subsidies for household utility bills, due to end on March 31.
Earlier in the day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said at a press conference that the government has urged Japanese vessels to steer clear of the Persian Gulf amid disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran.
The transport ministry has advised vessels already in the Persian Gulf to dock at safe locations, said Kihara, the top government spokesman, adding no damage to Japan-related ships located west of the strait had been reported.
The government was confirming whether the strait, one of the world's most critical oil transit routes, had been closed and will continue watching the situation carefully, Kihara said.© KYODO
OssanAmerica
Good. Please ask him if he is aware that Americans who approve of Trumps war on Iran is 27%. 29% undecided and 43% against. And that he is risking the closure of the Hormuz Strait that will severely impact both European and Asian allied nations.
But to be fair, the biggest importer of Iranian oil is China.
Garthgoyle
Still playing the populist card.
She doesn't have a saying on it (Iran/Israel/US).
Sid
"Takaichi says she will hold 'candid talks' with Trump about Iran."
No, she won't. No one is candid enough with Trump, which is why a man who is off his trolley is causing chaos in the world. He has no plan except self enrichment.
OssanAmerica
Of course she has no say. That's not the objective, which is to determine what Trump is planning to do so that Japan can prepare for the economic fallout. Nothing populist about it.
geronimo2006
I'm sure he will listen very carefully and thoughtfully to her opinions and take them in for serious consideration. But more likely he won't listen to a single word she says and while nodding politely (or maybe nodding off), and then just talk over her claiming she won all because of him before rambling on about something unrelated. Or perhaps he'll just walk off in the wrong direction like he did last time they met.
bass4funk
Probably
Sadly, these things can happen.
Nasu
Iran is saying it's closed, saying it will attack any tanker or ship that passes through, The U.S. is saying it's open.
But the reality is that all oil tankers are anchored at a safe distance or returned to a safe port and no insurance will cover any ship that gets hit.
Japans oil and LNG mostly comes from the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar, but transits though the Hormuz strait, so they are seeing a complete halt.
This is exactly why Takaichi's $550 billion investment in the the first round of investment in the Texas oil port, future investment in second round in Alaska's LNG pipeline are crucial. Unstable supply chains involving the Middle East and China need to be changed ASAP.
Wasabi
Yes because he is old and senile.