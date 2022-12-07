Japan's ruling parties agree on tax hikes for more defense spending

Japan's ruling parties agreed Wednesday that taxes should be raised to make up for an expected shortfall in funding to achieve a substantial increase in defense spending to cope with the severe security environment, dismissing an immediate hike in the next fiscal year.
As part of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's envisaged five-year plan from fiscal 2023 to boost defense spending to 43 trillion yen, the ruling coalition wants to secure around 1 trillion yen in fiscal 2027, the fifth year, by gradually raising tax rates, sources familiar with the plan said.
The Liberal Democratic Party and its junior coalition partner Komeito will hash out details next week on securing the necessary funding, with the country's corporate tax viewed as the most viable target for increase. The 1 trillion yen would be about a fourth of the additional funding needed for the fiscal 2027 defense budget, the sources said.
Still, senior ruling coalition officials agreed at their meeting Wednesday that priority should first go to spending reform and tapping surplus funds before turning to tax hikes.
Finding stable funding sources is a daunting task. Japan already has debt that is more than twice the size of its economy, while raising taxes will likely face a backlash from businesses and the broader public.
The recent development comes when Kishida, who has seen his public support ratings tumble, seeks to boost fiscal spending to support struggling households hit by inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kishida has instructed his defense and finance ministers to target around 43 trillion yen in defense spending over the five years until fiscal 2027, up more than 50 percent from around 27.47 trillion for its current five-year plan from fiscal 2019.
Russia's war on Ukraine, the rise of an assertive China and nuclear and missile threats from North Korea are prompting calls in Japan, especially within the conservative LDP, for more defense spending to rework the country's defense posture, which has been exclusively defense-oriented in the postwar era.
The premier is seeking to boost defense-related expenditures, which have long been capped at around 1 percent of gross domestic product, to 2 percent in fiscal 2027. The 2 percent target is on par with North Atlantic Treaty Organization members.
For the current fiscal year until next March, around 5.4 trillion yen was allocated for defense.
Yoichi Miyazawa, who heads the LDP's tax panel, told a meeting on Wednesday that how to secure the funding will be on the agenda next week, as the ruling coalition seeks to finalize a tax reform plan for the next fiscal year on Dec 15. He visited Kishida at the prime minister's office to discuss the tax reform plan.
The drafting of the state budget for fiscal 2023 is currently under way, as is a review of three key national security and defense documents scheduled to be finalized later this month to justify the increased defense expenditure.
The ruling coalition has agreed on the need for Japan to acquire an enemy base strike capability, or what they call a "counterstrike capability."© KYODO
8 Comments
Login to comment
Simon Foston
The best-equipped, best-funded, best-trained military forces in the world couldn't t help Japan in the least as long as they were taking their orders from those useless old farts in the LDP. If there's ever a war the best thing the Japanese population could do is get out of the country and leave Dad's Army to it.
KazukoHarmony
Ever wonder who benefits from these massive military expenditures and what belligerent behavior favors the beneficiaries?
Beneficiaries: Weapons manufacturers, politicians receiving benefits from weapons manufacturers, arms-proliferation advocates, Japan Constitutional revisionists
Belligerent behavior favoring the beneficiaries: Increased North Korea missile activity, increased air and sea exercises by China’s military
If we saw less belligerent behavior, the beneficiaries would suffer. So the big question is, “Are the beneficiaries desirous of the belligerent behavior?”
diagonalslip
well.... we all knew that already!
and.... as for "defence" aka "counterstrike capability" aka "enemy base strike capability".... nothing but weasel words (sorry for being weaselist). are we trapped in a 30's history-loop? seems like it.
Zoroto
Make Japan poorer and even more irrelevant! Great plan! Let's reelect these people time after time!
JeffLee
What an odd assertion. Japan's govt routinely issues bonds, nearly half of which are bought by the public sector institution known as the BOJ, and most of the other half by its own institutions and people, while maintaining the lowest interest rates inflation of any industrialized nation. What is so "daunting" about that?
dagon
Japan Inc. has been receiving additional stimulus subsidies since the start of the pandemic in a massive wealth transfer that has not trickled down to the public. Only right the tax burden should fall on them most heavily.
But the LDP already mumbled about sharing and spreading the burden so that remaining three fourth will come from the usual mark of the Japanese worker.
Tony
This is very frustrating. There is so much government waste. Why doesn’t the media report on this rather than passively reporting on tax hikes?
Algernon LaCroix
Why not slash boondoggle projects and shift that money into a nuclear deterrent instead?
ok1517
No news - was to be expected.
Take it from the poor - give it to the rich.
Robin Hood vice versa.
And of course the Japanese voters will give again their "go ahead" to the LDP during the next elections.
Disillusioned
More taxes? This is why I left Japan. The insurances (health and employment), pension, city, income and sales taxes add up to over 40% of one's salary. You are working half a month for the government.
blue in green
People can’t use full power in winter without worrying if they can afford it, or even buy groceries, but yes, let’s hike taxes.
IMO the salaries paid these maroons needs to be cut to the point where when they make such idiotic statements,
they too can share in the results.
Meiyouwenti
Corporate tax isn’t a stable source of funding because revenues from the corporate tax fluctuate according to the business cycle—boom and bust. The most stable source of funding is government bonds. Quite a lot of people confuse government debts with household debts and don’t like the idea of issuing new bonds.