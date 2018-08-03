Japan ruling party objects to lawmaker calling LGBT unproductive

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party asserted in a recently issued statement that it is against the view expressed by one of its lawmakers that gay and lesbian couples are unproductive because they cannot have children, amid growing criticism over her opinion.
In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, the LDP said a magazine article written by Mio Sugita "shows her lack of understanding of (LGBT) issues and consideration for the feelings of people involved," while noting that the party is working to create a society friendlier to sexual minorities.
It is unusual for the LDP to issue a statement clarifying its position regarding "personal opinions" expressed by its lawmakers.
The move is apparently intended to allay public anger over the issue, which has provoked street protests from members of Japan's lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and led some prominent figures in Japan to voice their objections via social media.
Echoing his party's view, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters during a visit Thursday to Miyagi Prefecture that it is "only natural to aim at a society where human rights are respected and diversity is cherished."
The LDP also said a party member in charge of LGBT issues has told Sugita to be "very careful" in her conduct from now on. Sugita, a House of Representatives member elected twice, said through her office Thursday that she will take the matter "sincerely" and will "study diligently."
Opposition parties, however, slammed the ruling party for its "belated" action and "lenient" attitude toward Sugita.
"It is a very indulgent treatment," Yuichiro Tamaki, co-head of the opposition Democratic Party for the People, said at a press conference in Nagasaki Prefecture, adding that it is a sign of how the LDP lacks sufficient recognition of LGBT issues and human rights.
At issue was an article Sugita contributed to the latest edition of the conservative monthly magazine Shincho 45, which went on sale July 18.
In the article titled "Support for LGBT is too much," Sugita wrote, "Can spending taxpayers' money for LGBT couples gain approval? They don't make children. In other words, they lack 'productivity.'"
"Why can't sexes be just two -- man and woman?" the 51-year-old mother of one also wrote.
The initial response to the matter by the LDP's No. 2 figure, Secretary General Toshihiro Nikai, added to the criticism.
Nikai said at a press conference on July 24 that the LDP "is a gathering of wide-ranging people from right to left. Each (LDP politician) has his or her own political position and life philosophy."
Nikai himself had previously come under fire for criticizing -- in a speech he made in Tokyo in June-- people opting not to have children as being "selfish."
Celebrities who have reacted with anger include author Hirotada Ototake, who was born without limbs.
Ototake tweeted, "Some people label others as unproductive even though their situations are not the ones they chose...isn't it politicians' duty to work for removing their difficulties in life?"
"If (Japan) becomes a society where people are judged superior or inferior from the viewpoint of how useful they are to the state, the person to be eliminated next time around can be 'me,'" Ototake said in a tweet shared by thousands of people.
Even as the LDP sought to bring an end to the controversy over Sugita's article, another junior lawmaker, Tomu Tanigawa, was found to have said on a recently aired internet TV program that a same-sex relationship is "something like a hobby."
Tanigawa also said on the program that he does not necessarily reject the idea of sexual diversity but there is "no need to go so far as making a law to allow same-sex marriage."
The remarks drew criticism from the head of the Komeito party, the LDP's junior coalition partner. "I want the LDP to make its lawmakers follow the party's (official) view," Natsuo Yamaguchi said at a press conference on Thursday.© KYODO
WA4TKG
WaaaaaH:
borscht
Does Tomu Tanigawa think same sex marriage is ‘like a hobby” because his dual-sex marriage is his hobby?
One LDP politician takes foot out of mouth, another sticks his or hers in,
Alfie Noakes
Hits the nail on the head right there. It's scary stuff. The LDP's problem is that something like 40% of it's Diet members are dynastic politicians of second, third or even fourth generation who have never had to examine their own positions on anything. They just get re-elected as a matter of course. Since their political positions were learned at their grandfather's knee, so to speak, they are hopelessly outdated and the people themselves are incapable of dealing with anything new. Just look at Nikai's laughable comments in June about childless couples and his clueless response to Sugita's nasty comments.
The LDP'S playing whack-a-bigot here:
gogogo
Because they arn't.... why can't we fly? Because we can't.
Yubaru
Just goes to show how far away Abe is from his own party. He doesnt know the definition of the words "human rights" or "diversity".
His "aims" are like his "urges", destined to failure before they even get a chance to start！
kurisupisu
Sugita san is absolutely correct.
Biologically humans of the same sex cannot reproduce.
Therefore, they are unproductive.
Strangerland
You may as well ask why we don't have wings. If you believe in intelligent design, or a god, you'll have to ask the designers/god. If you believe in evolution, it's because we never evolved that way. Men and women come from the same zygote, that develops over time. This has resulted in all men having some female features (nipples anyone?), and all women having some male features (hair above the lip anyone?). The majority of humanity has always swung more in one direction or the other, becoming that which we identify as 'male' or 'female', but all of those males and females have always held part of the DNA of the opposite sex, and throughout history there have been people who were not born as far at one extreme or the other, and are more towards the middle - a male with female traits, or a female with male traits.
There never have been just two sexes. I can understand how that would probably make things easier for us all if there were only two, clearly defined sexes, with no variation. But it would also be easier if we lived in Utopia where everything was perfect. We don't live in Utopia though, and there never have been only two sexes. So rather than dreaming about a world which has never been and will never be, let's look at the actual world we live in, and deal with it accordingly.
Strangerland
This 'logic' is so easy to pick apart, it's ridiculous.
If one of those people gets up and gets coffee in the morning before the other wakes up, allowing that other person to move quicker throughout the day and get more done, they have been productive.
Logic destroyed.
thepersoniamnow
If unproductive literally means “won’t produce” then yes and thank you.
Overpopulation is the fuel that feeds global climate change and many wars and problems.
marcelito
Just look at Nikai's laughable comments in June about childless couples and his clueless response to Sugita's nasty comments.
Couldnt agree more Alfie....I,d say any LDP dinosaur well past retirement age with outdated thinking ala Nikai is ' unproductive ' as a politician and ' selfish' for hanging on and collecting his taxpayer funded salary and perks.