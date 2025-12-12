Japan ruling party to consider lethal arm exports to 'nations under aggression'

Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party wants to include discussions on whether the export of lethal weapons to "nations under aggression" should be allowed as part of the proposed easing of restrictions on the transfer of defense equipment, sources familiar with the matter said Friday.

The question has been listed in a drafted points of discussion, as the LDP prepares to begin talks with its junior coalition partner, the Japan Innovation Party, on revising the rules regarding the export of weapons, with the aim of submitting a formal proposal possibly in February.

It comes as Japan has allowed the export of weapons under certain conditions after its arms embargo policy, which was long seen symbolic to the country's pacifist stance under the war-renouncing Constitution, was removed in 2014.

The move is intended to ramp up security ties with like-minded countries and foster the domestic defense industry.

Under the current implementation guidelines, defense equipment transfer is limited to five noncombat purposes, namely rescue, transport, warning, surveillance and minesweeping.

Weapons with lethal capabilities cannot be exported to countries that are facing aggression in violation of international law, use of force or threat of force.

In the drafted agendas, the LDP cited the need to discuss whether to allow the export of lethal weapons to "a nation under aggression" or a "nation where fighting is currently taking place."

It also suggested looking into "situational changes in recent years" toward changing the rules limiting defense equipment transfer to the five noncombat areas, as well as a tougher export screening process and procedures to ensure the proper management of defense equipment by the recipient country.

The LDP also emphasized that the public needs a thorough explanation over why the envisioned relaxation of the export rules is necessary for national security and will contribute to economic growth. It is particularly mindful that some may feel the country is shifting away from its postwar pacifism.

The removal of the five-category limit has been among a set of pledges the LDP agreed to work on with the JIP when forming the coalition, which paved the way for LDP chief Sanae Takaichi to become prime minister in late October.

The LDP plans to present the draft agenda during a meeting with the JIP, which will be held possibly on Monday. Once a proposal is worked out, the government aims to revise the implementation guidelines on defense equipment and technology transfer as early as next spring.

The JIP compiled its own view on defense equipment export rules on Friday that says exports of weapons to countries under aggression should be done on a case-by-case basis, rather than by setting restrictions.

The current guidelines do not allow air defense missile systems to be exported to Ukraine, which has been facing Russia's full-scale invasion since 2022.

Japan has exported domestically produced Patriot surface-to-air missile interceptors to its security ally, the United States, which has seen it missile supply dwindle following massive assistance provided to Kyiv.

That became possible because rules were eased to 2023 to allow weapons made in Japan under foreign license, including completed products and components, to be shipped to the country where that the licenser is based.

© KYODO