Japan LDP No. 2 ready to quit over election setback; decision left to PM

Hiroshi Moriyama on Tuesday voiced readiness to resign as secretary general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party following a major setback in the July House of Councillors election, but said the final decision rests with Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Moriyama, the party's No. 2 figure, told a press conference after the LDP held a joint plenary meeting of lawmakers from both houses of parliament that his resignation depends on the prime minister's judgment.

The departure of Moriyama, a close aide to Ishiba, casts doubt on the leader's future even as approval ratings for his cabinet have rebounded in recent media polls.

Some political pundits said that if Moriyama steps down as secretary general, Ishiba, the LDP leader, is likely to struggle to find a successor, as the prime minister is seen as lacking close aides within the ruling party.

The LDP also expressed deep remorse and the need to "restart from scratch" in a report summarizing the July election that led the ruling coalition to lose its majority in the upper chamber, sources close to the matter said.

Although Ishiba has vowed to stay on despite calls from his party members to step down, his fate could be uncertain if the report triggers a series of resignations from those serving in key party posts.

On Tuesday, during a joint plenary meeting of lawmakers from both houses of parliament, Ishiba apologized for the dismal election result, saying, "It is my responsibility as president of the LDP, and I cannot evade that."

He added that he has "no intention to cling to my post" and will "make a proper decision at the appropriate time."

According to sources, the election review report, compiled by a panel headed by Moriyama, is expected to state that the main cause of the party's setback was a political funds scandal, while refraining from attributing blame to Ishiba personally.

The report may also cite an LDP lawmaker's gaffe before the election over a major earthquake in central Japan last year, along with unpopular 20,000 yen cash handouts per person meant to ease the impact of persistent inflation, the sources said.

Some LDP lawmakers have called for an early LDP leadership election before the scheduled 2027 race, when Ishiba's current three-year term will end.

The sources added that, after releasing the review, the LDP's presidential election committee will likely conduct an internal survey of its lawmakers and local executives from the country's 47 prefectures next Monday regarding a plan to move forward with the leadership race.

LDP rules stipulate that any bid to hold a presidential election midterm must be backed by a majority of the party's lawmakers and local chapter executives.

The LDP has faced intense scrutiny in recent years over revelations that some of its factions, including one formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, failed to report portions of income from fundraising events and created slush funds.

The LDP turned in a lackluster performance in the last two national elections under Ishiba, who took office in October, leading its coalition with the Komeito party to lose its majority in both the more powerful House of Representatives and the upper chamber.

Many lawmakers pressuring Ishiba to step down are those who had close ties with Abe, known for his hawkish views and his influence over the party both during and after his premiership. He was assassinated in 2022 during an election campaign speech.

Ishiba has managed to stave off calls from fellow lawmakers and local party chapters to resign, partly due to a rebound in public support for him to remain in the post.

