Japan, S Korea agree on preventive measures for radar lock-ons

Japanese and South Korean defense ministers agreed Saturday to implement measures to prevent radar lock-on incidents with bilateral relations recently improving, although the two sides remain at odds over an occurrence Tokyo alleges happened in 2018 but Seoul denies.

A joint statement issued after their meeting in Singapore also showed the two defense ministers affirmed that the Japan Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military will resume full-fledged high-level exchanges.

Their defense exchanges have been nearly suspended amid a lingering row over Tokyo's allegation that a South Korean destroyer locked its fire-control radar on an SDF patrol plane in Japan's exclusive economic zone in December 2018.

The latest statement avoided confirming whether the incident occurred, with Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara telling reporters after the talks, "We have not changed our position (on the radar issue), and gaps remain between the two sides."

But Kihara, who became the defense minister in September 2023, emphasized the importance of the agreement on lock-ons, saying, "If a similar incident happens again, (the damage) would be irreparable."

Kihara, meanwhile, told his South Korean counterpart Shin Won Sik at the outset of the meeting that Tokyo and Seoul must try to boost real-time information sharing about North Korea's ballistic missile launches in cooperation with the United States.

The alleged incident occurred at a time when Tokyo-Seoul ties had sunk to their lowest point in decades under then South Korean President Moon Jae In, known for his anti-Japan position, due mainly to wartime labor compensation, trade and territorial disputes.

Seoul has denied the allegation, arguing that the Japanese plane flew menacingly at a low altitude near the warship, which was searching for a drifting North Korean fishing boat in the Sea of Japan. The confrontation further exacerbated relations between Japan and South Korea.

While South Korea announced a solution to a wartime labor dispute in March last year, the radar row has remained unresolved even after bilateral ties began to recover following the inauguration of Moon's successor, the pro-Japan Yoon Suk Yeol, in May 2022.

According to the joint statement, Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force and the South Korean navy have drawn up a document on preventive steps to ensure their safety when encountering each other at sea.

Saturday's meeting took place as the two governments explore ways to normalize their defense exchanges, acknowledging the need for collaboration to address nuclear and missile threats from North Korea, which has been strengthening its military ties with China.

Japan and South Korea have also been bolstering trilateral defense cooperation with their common ally, the United States, to grapple with regional security challenges, including China's military buildup in the nearby waters. Shin took office in October 2023.

The first bilateral talks between the defense ministers of the East Asian neighbors in about one year took place on the sidelines of the three-day Asia Security Summit, known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, being held from Friday in the Southeast Asian city-state.

When Japanese and South Korean defense ministers held talks in Singapore in June last year, they agreed to speed up discussions on preventing a recurrence of similar incidents involving their forces' use of radar.

Japan, the United States and South Korea also plan to hold a trilateral defense ministerial meeting on Sunday on the sidelines of the major security conference, a source close to the matter said.

