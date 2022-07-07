Japan, S Korea, U.S. foreign ministers plan 3-way talks this week

Japan, South Korea and the United States are arranging a meeting of their foreign ministers this week on the Indonesian resort island of Bali, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday, with North Korea expected to top the agenda.

The trilateral talks may take place on the sidelines of a two-day Group of 20 foreign ministerial meeting, due to begin Thursday, according to the sources.

The talks would mark Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's first meeting with their South Korean counterpart Park Jin, who took the post in May.

The countries' leaders met on the fringes of a NATO summit in Madrid last week, the first such trilateral talks since 2017.

© KYODO