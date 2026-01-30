Japan, South Korea agree to boost exchanges between defense personnel

Japan's Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, left, and South Korea's Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, right, play table tennis at the headquarters of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Yokosuka District, south of Tokyo, on Friday.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi and his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu Back decided Friday to step up personnel exchanges between their forces amid mounting regional security challenges.

At the Maritime Self-Defense Force's base in Koizumi's hometown of Yokosuka, near Tokyo, the two agreed to hold annual reciprocal visits, as ties between the Asian neighbors have continued to improve in recent years.

"We opened the door for a new level of defense exchanges between Japan and South Korea," Koizumi said at the start of the meeting, which he noted was the first between defense ministers to be held in Yokosuka.

They also reaffirmed the importance of advancing trilateral cooperation with the United States, with security threats growing from China and North Korea.

China sees Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out reunification by force, while North Korea aims to bolster its military capabilities through closer ties with Russia and continues missile development.

Koizumi later told reporters that Japan and South Korea play key roles in regional security.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi hosted South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in her home prefecture of Nara in western Japan, during which they agreed on the importance of strengthening the two countries' strategic partnership.

Koizumi and Ahn also agreed on bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge technology fields such as artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and space, while seeking expanded personnel exchanges between the Self-Defense Forces and the South Korean military.

In addition, the MSDF and the South Korean navy will jointly conduct a search and rescue exercise on a date yet to be decided, their first since 2017.

On Wednesday, the Black Eagles, the South Korean air force's aerobatic flight team, stopped at the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's Naha base in Okinawa to refuel en route to the World Defense Show to be held in Saudi Arabia in February.

It marked the first time the ASDF has provided refueling support to South Korean military aircraft.

