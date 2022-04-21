Japan stayed at G20 talks in order to condemn Russia: minister

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said he refrained from joining some other Group of 20 counterparts who walked out of talks held Wednesday in protest at Russia's presence so that he could condemn Moscow at the meeting over its invasion of Ukraine.
"I severely condemned Russia's invasion as the principal cause of many issues that the global economy is facing and stated that Russia should not be at the G-20 meeting," Suzuki said at a press conference.
Suzuki said he criticized Russia's aggression in the strongest language, adding most of the G20 members agreed that the war in Ukraine was unforgivable so the group "will not be dysfunctional or divided."
At a separate meeting of the Group of Seven finance chiefs, Suzuki said he touched on the recent rapid depreciation of the Japanese yen against the U.S. dollar and told the participants that his government is "closely watching movements in the foreign exchange market."
At the G20 meeting, he said that the Japanese government will increase its financial aid to Ukraine as pledged by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the previous day during a video call with his U.S. and European Union counterparts.© KYODO
Observer
Just be quiet.
klausdorth
He wasn't the only one who stayed and expressed his condemnation,
Good to see that some people still have the guts and moral to speak up!
gintonic
his government is "closely watching movements in the foreign exchange market."
Yep, that's all J-govt ever does...closely watch and do jack all.
kennyG
Walking out in front of Russian's presence is not bad but they could have boycotted attending the meeting involving Russian delegates in the first place
kennyG
What other G13 have done? are you informed?
gintonic
What other G13 have done? are you informed?"
Why should " other G13" be doing anything about the falling yen....thats J- govt problem to deal with. Can you comprehend whats being discussed here?...if not, dont post nonsensical comments.
kennyG
Oh Yeah? What G7 or G20 is discussing then? Tell me. How come some members walled out during discussion on Finance/currency movement/fiscal /central bank policy Huh?
On top of that, how come you always blame Japan and number of evacuees rescued relative to others as A G7 Member wrt Ukraine Crisis Huh?
What a double standard just like your multiple usernames Lol
Alex
At least he had the backbone to tell them directly, it’s a shame the others ran
gintonic
On top of that, how come you always blame Japan and number of evacuees rescued relative to others as A G7 Member wrt Ukraine Crisis Huh?
Why can't you stay on the article topic instead of diverting somewhere else again..huh?
What a double standard just like your multiple usernames Lol
Multiple usernames...lol..you,ve had more usernames on JT than anyone yet no " wisdom speak" forthcoming regardless of which one you use.
kennyG
The article says..."I severely condemned Russia's invasion as the principal cause of many issues that the global economy is facing and stated that Russia should not be at the G-20 meeting," Suzuki said at a press conference.
So what about other G13? Just agreed or said anything strong directly?
The article also says.... At the G20 meeting, he said that the Japanese government will increase its financial aid to Ukraine as pledged by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida the previous day during a video call with his U.S. and European Union counterparts.
So What about other G13? Am I off topic or Suzuki is also off topic?
Gahaha do I? First time I've heard of lol. Like what other username(s) do I have ? name one or two Huh?
As if your posts contain any sort of wisdom speaking....lol