Japan tariff negotiator arrives in U.S. seeking quick auto tariff cut

Japan's chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa arrived Tuesday night in Washington, where he will ask U.S. cabinet members to implement as quickly as possible an agreed cut in tariffs on Japanese car and auto part imports.
Akazawa's latest visit comes two weeks after he and U.S. President Donald Trump struck a trade deal under which the United States committed to lowering the so-called reciprocal tariff rate on Japanese goods, due to take effect on Thursday, to 15 percent from the threatened 25 percent.
At that time, Trump also agreed to reduce auto tariffs to 15 percent for Japan in exchange for a promise to invest massively in the United States.
However, unlike the country-specific tariff rate, it remains unclear when the Trump administration plans to implement the lowered auto tariffs.
Using a different legal framework than his reciprocal tariff scheme, Trump raised the auto tariff on U.S.-bound vehicles to 27.5 percent from 2.5 percent in April, citing national security concerns.
Akazawa, Japan's minister for economic revitalization, said before his departure that he will attempt to ensure the United States meets the terms of the bilateral agreement in the upcoming ninth round of talks with Trump's trade team.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has faced criticism from opposition lawmakers for not having signed a document with Washington to confirm the trade agreement.
Some critics have suggested there might be misunderstandings, given there are discrepancies in the Japanese and U.S. governments' descriptions of the agreement.
Under the deal, for example, Japanese officials have said imports from Japan already subject to tariffs of 15 percent or higher will not face the 15 percent duty on top.
But an executive order signed last week by Trump modifying reciprocal tariff rates, as well as other formal U.S. documents, made no mention of such a condition.
While speaking of Trump during a parliament session earlier this week in Tokyo, Ishiba said he is "not an ordinary person. He is someone who wants to change the rules."
"It is more difficult to put (an agreement) into practice than to reach an agreement," Ishiba said.
Akazawa is scheduled to stay in the U.S. capital through Friday and may hold talks with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.© KYODO
HopeSpringsEternal
No auto tariff cut, it's 15% for Japan just like EU and South Korea. But those building their cars in the US can do so with ZERO tariffs, lower taxes, and why US auto production increased 36% in Q2 this year vs. Q2 2024
US auto production will increase rapidly in the quarters to follow, as auto makers can also save on shipping costs, lower energy costs, eliminate currency risks etc.
Firefly
Japan dangled investment, got tariff relief, and expects Trump to follow through. He got played, and now Japan is coming to collect. Can't wait to see the mental gymnastics as they try to wriggle out of it and sell it as a win to their supporters.
stickman1760
Nothing was put on paper. The whole thing is a joke. If Trump had half a brain he’d realize that when you do business with Japan it has to be in writing.
HopeSpringsEternal
Nothing on paper that the public can see, but plenty of documents were signed. And if Japan fails to deliver as promised, Trump will rapidly increase US tariff accordingly
Trump can't lower auto tariffs, because it would indirectly damage EU and South Korea's ability to compete with Japanese makers, all choosing to export and pay the tariff
HopeSpringsEternal
Financial markets approve of Trump Admin trade and tariff policies, greatly increasing US Corps market access abroad, generating sizable US Govt. revenue, while fueling US Private CAPEX, creating jobs, productivity, wealth creation and US national security boom
Auto tariffs harming Canada and Mexico the most, as Trump's more worried about US Workers than Globalists who love deindustrializing US, making windfall profits etc.
Wasabi
Do not lose too much time on the US market, it is dead for the next few year. Once trump is done, the economy will be also terrible.
Better concentring on the EU, AU, UK etc...