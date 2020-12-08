Japan to compile ¥73 tril new stimulus package to fight pandemic

The Japanese government's additional stimulus package will be worth 73 trillion yen, government sources said Monday, as the country continues to grapple with the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Fiscal spending to implement the package, which the cabinet is expected to approve on Tuesday, will total about 30 trillion yen to be financed by the government's third supplementary budget for the 2020 fiscal year through March and the initial budget for fiscal 2021, according to the sources.

The package will include 5.9 trillion yen for measures related to curbing the spread of the coronavirus, the sources said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told a press conference last week that the stimulus will include the extension of subsidy programs aimed at promoting domestic travel and helping companies maintain employment to underpin the virus-hit economy.

The first policy package under the administration of Suga, who assumed office in September, comes as Japan has seen a resurgence of coronavirus infections, with new cases topping 2,500 in late November, increasing concern over the strain on medical systems.

As part of the stimulus package, Suga has also pledged to establish a 2 trillion yen fund for firms working on the development of green technologies, as the country seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and spur economic growth.

The prime minister has also said the government will spend 1.5 trillion yen on subsidies for prefectures and municipalities to financially support restaurants that are forced to cut operating hours.

More than 1 trillion yen will be allocated for expenses related to digitalization, including for research and development of post-5G wireless communications technologies to support cellular data networks, according to Suga.

So far in the current fiscal year, parliament has already passed two extra budgets totaling 57.60 trillion yen to finance economic stimulus steps amid the pandemic.

© KYODO