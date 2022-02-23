Japan to impose sanctions on Russia over Ukraine crisis

Japan will implement a set of economic sanctions against Russia and two pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine after Moscow formally recognized the areas and ordered the deployment of troops there, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.
The government will suspend visa issuance for officials from the two regions and freeze their assets. It will ban exports to and imports from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the issuance and trading of new Russian sovereign bonds in Japan, Kishida said.
Japan has condemned the latest Russian move as a violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine as well as international law. Kishida had stressed the importance of close coordination with other members of the Group of Seven nations in taking a "tough" approach to Russia.
The sanctions are similar to those announced Tuesday by the United States, in what President Joe Biden called a "first tranche." Britain and the European Union also decided to impose economic sanctions.
"We strongly urge Russia to return to efforts to break the impasse through a diplomatic process," Kishida told reporters Wednesday morning.
Russia has so far defied calls from the G7 to defuse the tensions sparked by its buildup of military forces near Ukraine's borders.
Tensions have spiked since Russia recognized the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent and ordered the deployment of troops to maintain peace there. Biden has described the situation as the "beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."
"The situation is becoming all the more tense," Kishida said, adding that Japan will take additional steps swiftly in coordination with the G7 and other nations if the crisis deepens.
The Japanese government has set up a liaison office in the western Ukraine city of Lviv and arranged charter flights to help Japanese nationals leave the country. Kishida said Japan will use all possible means to protect its citizens.
The leaders of the G7 -- Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union -- will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday to discuss the Ukrainian situation.
A decades-old territorial dispute with Russia over a group of islets off Hokkaido in northern Japan has apparently put Tokyo in a difficult position in determining how tough its sanctions should be.
Japan imposed sanctions against Russia following the 2014 annexation of Crimea in concert with the United States and Europe, though critics questioned the effectiveness of its response.
The Ukraine-Russia crisis has rattled financial markets, sending share prices lower but crude oil prices sharply higher as Russia is one of the world's major oil suppliers. Japan has decided to divert part of its liquefied natural gas imports to Europe, which is facing the threat of supply disruptions given its high reliance on Russia.
"The current situation will not have an immediate impact on stable energy supplies (in Japan)," Kishida said, noting that Japan has sufficient crude oil and LNG in reserves.
But the prime minister added that the government will consider "all possible options" to mitigate the impact of higher crude oil prices on Japanese households.© KYODO
Thomas Goodtime
Russia must be beside itself with fear. Sanctions from Japan? Hahaha
marcelito
The government will suspend visa issuance for officials from the two regions and freeze their assets. It will ban exports to and imports from the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk "
How many " officials from the two separatist regions are actually applying for Japanese visas or have assets in Japan" ? Probably none. Bet the trade between Japan and those 2 regions is likewise negligible.
Just a bit of window dressing tatemae to keep Joe boss happy and pretend they,re doing something as usual.
OssanAmerica
Japan is a G7 member and the third largest economic power. Combined with the other G7 members it's doubtful that Russia will be laughing.
El Rata
Breaking news Mr. Kishida: Russia DGAF
PTownsend
Russia has shown it's adhering to the ages old international law, which is the biggest empire with the biggest military (in Russia's case nearly the biggest) a military that its leader is willing to use, sets the laws.
Russia has also shown its willing to actively engage in cyberwarfare to do harm to nations unwilling to bend to Putin's demands. Included in Russia's version of cyberwarfare are armies of keyboard warriors, paid and volunteer, that will use whichever media they can to rile up citizens in democracies, in attempts to pit those citizens against each other to weaken the democracy Putin sees as his enemy, using the ages old principle of divide and conquer.
Putin has taken on the characteristics of cult leaders from the 1940s, and has attracted many around the globe to his cult. He also appears to be siding with Xi and the CCP, but who knows how long two narcissistic megalomaniacs can work together as they both try to increase the territories they control and compete for even greater control of the planet's resources.
Given Putin is reputed to be one of the globe's richest men, and that he's probably like most greedy megalomaniacs in that he a wants even more money to buy more palaces and luxury yachts. Maybe hurting his bank accounts is a way to slow down his desire to become the global emperor.
If Putin steps down, maybe Russia's oil and gas wealth can be shared among the Russian people, not just between Putin and his oligarchs. Russia is like Venezuela in that it's oil rich, but the money from the nation's state controlled oil and gas has not been fairly distributed.
The Gulf Kingdoms have done a better job of looking after their respective citizens than Putin's Russia has. The Gulf kingdoms are also more advanced technologically. Maybe Russi put too much emphasis on cyberwarfare.
Thomas Goodtime
@Ossan
Japan is also socially inept and hides behind the other G7 nations. I'm ashamed of such behaviour.
V.M.
Why does japan need to get involved in this thing? It's not your fight...Nobody cares about your "sanctions" anyways, you'll only create enemies.
Peter14
It would be nice if Japan could "hit em hard" with sanctions. Since that is not really possible the next best thing is to pick a side, and they have. The more nations on the side of freedom and democracy the better the chances for an outcome that will show the price to Russia is not really worth it.
Get ready for decades of sanctions that limit and repress Russia's economy, investments, trade and future. The people of Russia will not thank Putin but will emigrate away in droves for a much better life. Many smart people have already been leaving Russia for decades. This will accelerate now.