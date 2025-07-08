Japan to set up team to address issues over foreign residents

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged Tuesday to set up a new command center within the Cabinet Secretariat early next week to address challenges related to foreign residents in Japan, the top government spokesman said.
The issue has become one of the major topics during official campaigning for the July 20 House of Councillors election, with some minor parties arguing that regulations on foreigners living in Japan should be tightened to "protect the rights of Japanese people."
"Realizing an orderly society inclusive of foreign residents is one of the most important policy matters the government should tackle," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a regular press conference, explaining Ishiba's plan.
The move appears aimed at gaining public support for the government's response to controversies related to foreign residents, including allegations of misuse of the national welfare system, ahead of the key upper house election.
The issues have prompted some minor conservative opposition parties to adopt xenophobic stances toward foreign residents, making remarks that could be considered hate speech and claiming that Japan's culture and the economy must be protected.
Asked about stump speeches that could lead to discrimination against foreigners, Justice Minister Keisuke Suzuki said an "orderly coexistence between Japanese and foreign nationals is essential," adding, "There should be no xenophobia."
"We have taken necessary measures to appropriately deal with foreign nationals who fail to comply with the rules, including possible deportation" under the legislation, Suzuki said at a regular press conference.
The rules that foreign residents in Japan must follow include complying with Japanese laws and regulations, as well as engaging only in activities permitted under their residence status, the government said.
On Saturday, Naoki Hyakuta, a former novelist and leader of the Conservative Party of Japan, said that foreign workers "disrespect Japanese culture, ignore the rules, assault Japanese people, and steal their belongings."
During the upper house election campaign, another minor opposition group, the Sanseito party, has drawn attention among conservatives with nationalist and anti-establishment views under its "Japanese First" banner.
The party's leader, Sohei Kamiya, has asserted that globalization is the "reason behind Japan's poverty," saying foreigners are buying up land and company stocks and that the number of workers from abroad has grown excessively amid a labor shortage.
The Conservative Party of Japan, launched in 2023, and Sanseito, established in 2020, each won three seats in last year's House of Representatives election.© KYODO
7 Comments
Silvafan
The LDP is doing poorly in the polls! To distract, they are going to change the conversation from their failure with economy and tariffs to complaints about foreigners, instead.
Same ole zenophobia tropes! When in doubt, the LDP just follows Trump.
Remember, how that worked out for Abe?
Jim
The life of foreign residents in Japan is only going to get harder and harder. More Governmental procedures and scrutiny will be implemented soon. Permanent residency will be revoked without valid reasoning. Then above all prepare to be discriminated openly and even kicked or shouted at openly by some right winged conservative racist! Some politicians are openly trashing foreigners during their campaigning speeches with more and more Japanese applauding them at these gatherings. The moment you as a foreigner try to push back if you are verbally abused or physically assaulted, you’ll be the ones arrested even though you are completely innocent. Those racist Japanese are gaining traction and the good old years of foreigners living in Japan like kings are coming to an end…
Dango bong
blame the 2% foreign sliver of your population for your own failings. sounds reasonable to me!!
robert maes
There are 2 kind of foreigner status in Japan. Does married to Japanese and those not. The first enjoys more protection thanks to the spouse.
Neither are liked or respected but condoned.
especially successful foreigners. For 3 years my business visa was only extended in the last 2 days. Although I requested extension from the first day possible. My companies made money, were useful to society but competed with Japanese companies. How to build life or a business when you don’t know, each year, if you are allowed to stay. I had staff, an apartment, office.. how to manage that living in the uncertainty constantly. I paid all social fees, taxes…on time.
japan is xenophobic society with an Ubermensch self belief. What is Japanese is better then what is not Japanese. That is the general conviction.
Beautiful country, great nature, food and drink but the Japanese can not overcome their xenophobic thinking. A pity.
リッチ
I’ve lived in Japan for nearly 30 years. I left Japan for overseas work with the Japanese company for close to eight years. When I returned, I noticed a significant shift in the manners of actually Japanese people towards foreigners. I find most people in the city to be extremely aggressive towards foreigners. They only see the negative and people they don’t see the positive. That us and them mentality. It’s quite sad to see Japan changing actually not for the better but for the worse. The aggression of the younger generation is amazing. Perhaps it’s from their low salaries. Or their lack of initiative to learn foreign languages. And they’re so focused on playing video games since they walked down the street. Self entitlement is on the rise.
stickman1760
It’s the foreign tourists who bother me.
if foreign residents are working and paying their taxes and obeying the rules what’s the problem?
smithinjapan
Hyakuta is and has always been a clown, and a hater, probably because he's bitter about Japan losing the war and coming under American control, then even moreso American influence.
But I truly love this...
"The party's leader, Sohei Kamiya, has asserted that globalization is the "reason behind Japan's poverty," saying foreigners are buying up land and company stocks and that the number of workers from abroad has grown excessively amid a labor shortage."
The guy ACTUALLY said that "the reason for foreign workers growing in number in Japan is because of A domestic LABOR SHORTAGE"?! hahaha. Did he miss the last part of what he himself said?
Sheesh... at a time when Japan needs an ease on immigration more than ever, and more people to work to keep the nation going, you have these guys sitting back and hoping Japan sinks instead. Better to sink and be Japan, I guess. It's no wonder young people are fleeing the nation as there is no future here for them, but now they don't want to fill the void when it's already way too late to do it effectively.