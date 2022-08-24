Japan to set up expert panel on financing defense cost rise

The Japanese government is planning to set up an expert panel to deepen discussions on how to secure enough funds to boost the country's defense costs with the security environment rapidly worsening, government and ruling party sources said Wednesday.

The panel is likely to hold around four meetings as early as from September through the end of this year, when both the compilation of fiscal 2023 initial budget and the updating of three key security-related documents such as the National Security Strategy are expected, according to the sources.

Through the discussion, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration will aim to strike the right balance between beefing up Japan's defense capabilities and maintaining fiscal discipline.

The move comes as the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, led by Kishida, has set a goal of doubling Japan's defense spending to 2 percent or more of gross domestic product -- a level on a par with North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states -- for the next five years.

Japan, known for its pacifist Constitution, has long capped its annual defense budget at about 1 percent of GDP, or over 5 trillion yen ($36.5 billion).

Kishida has pledged to realize a "substantial increase" in the defense budget to "fundamentally reinforce" the capabilities, with concern mounting for Japan's security from military threats by its neighbors, including China, Russia and North Korea.

Earlier this month, Kishida also told reporters that overhauling Japan's defense capabilities is the most important issue for the rest of the year, as the Defense Ministry is believed to seek a record budget of over 5.5 trillion yen for the fiscal year through March 2024.

The panel will consist of experts well-versed in defense policy or public finance and some related ministers -- Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, along with Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, the sources said.

In another development, Komeito, the LDP's junior coalition partner known as a pacifist party in Japan, began talks on a review work for the security strategy on Wednesday. After compiling opinions from its lawmakers, the party is expected to hold meetings with the LDP around 10 times over a period ending in early October.

The focus is on whether the ruling partners, which have different views on defense policy, will agree on politically sensitive issues proposed by the LDP, such as whether Japan can acquire capabilities to attack enemy bases.

Debate is split in Komeito over the matter, with some lawmakers taking a cautious view of the approach and others considering its adoption unavoidable.

While the LDP has promised to raise the spending, Komeito has argued that the budget should be allocated after seriously discussing what is necessary for Japan's defense.

Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said at a party committee on Wednesday, "I want us to reach a conclusion through wide-ranging, frank discussions that deepen our study" of the issues.

He also emphasized that "while ultimately it will be decided as the government and ruling parties, we must present policies the people can understand."

