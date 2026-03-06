Japan, U.S. advance preparations for Takaichi-Trump summit

Japan's industry minister Ryosei Akazawa on Friday discussed the next round of joint business projects with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, as part of preparations for a planned meeting between the two countries' leaders later this month.

Before Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi visits the White House on March 19, the minister, who is expected to meet the press later in the day in Washington, is believed to have also discussed tariff issues with his U.S. counterpart.

The meeting at the U.S. Commerce Department lasted two hours, according to the Japanese industry ministry.

The department said on X that both sides reaffirmed a "shared commitment to building on" last month's deal on the first set of projects selected as part of a $550 billion pledge made by Japan last year following months of tariff negotiations.

The meeting between Akazawa, minister of economy, trade and industry, and Lutnick came after the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs about two weeks ago.

Despite Trump's legal defeat over a large chunk of his far-reaching tariff agenda, Japan has shown a willingness to follow the terms of a trade agreement it reached with the United States in July last year.

Under the deal, Japan promised to finance $550 billion in U.S.-based strategic industries by the end of Trump's second term in January 2029, in return for his administration lowering tariffs on Japanese imports.

A few days before the top court's ruling, Japan and the United States announced the first three projects, valued at $36 billion, including building a gas-fired generating facility in Ohio, the largest of its kind in U.S. history, to power artificial intelligence data centers.

Among the second batch of projects under discussion is the construction of small modular reactors for AI data centers, according to officials familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the confusion over Trump's tariff strategy has intensified following the Supreme Court ruling.

"The situation surrounding the new U.S. tariff measures remains fluid. It is necessary to promptly engage in close communication with the U.S. side," Akazawa told reporters before departing Tokyo for Washington on Thursday night.

A new 10 percent global tariff intended to temporarily replace the invalidated duties, which Trump announced shortly after the legal defeat, took effect on Feb. 24, relying on a different statute.

Trump and senior administration officials have said the rate of the new blanket tariff will be raised to 15 percent, and they will consider more durable country-by-country duties while imposing the temporary levy, set to last 150 days.

Under the trade deal prior to the court's decision, Japanese imports were subject to a 15 percent country-specific tariff.

Japan ultimately received "no-stacking" special treatment from the Trump administration, under which imports from the country with preexisting tariffs of 15 percent or higher were exempt from further levies, while duties on other items were at 15 percent.

As some goods from Japan now face higher tariff rates than before, Akazawa was poised to ask that the United States also fulfill the terms of the July bilateral agreement.

