 Japan Today
Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi Image: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
politics

Japan, U.S. defense chiefs to meet Wednesday

4 Comments
TOKYO

Japan's new Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi will meet with his U.S. counterpart Pete Hegseth on Wednesday morning in Tokyo, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Monday.

The meeting between the defense chiefs of the two allies would be the first under Prime Minister Sanae Takachi, who took office about a week ago. It will take place a day after expected talks between Takaichi and U.S. President Donald Trump, who is set to head to Japan on Monday.

Koizumi is expected to convey to the U.S. defense secretary Japan's plans to revise three key defense and security policy documents and increase defense spending to strengthen its capabilities, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Takaichi, known for her hawkish views on security, has voiced readiness to revise the three security documents at an early date, and also vowed to increase Japan's defense spending to 2 percent of gross domestic product by March, two years earlier than the current goal.

Koizumi and Hegseth are also likely to agree on bolstering the deterrence and response capabilities of their bilateral alliance, the sources said, keeping in mind China's growing assertiveness in the East and South China seas.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

4 Comments
Japan's Defense Spending needs to sharply increase due to worst regional security situation since WWII, why?

China and NK huge military beneficiaries of Russian military weapons and tech., as a result of their ongoing support of Russia in global Ukraine proxy war, making them far greater military threats than in years past

Peace thru Strength, means Japan's Govt. will need to step up Defense spending sharply, which will be the focus of these meetings between Koizumi and Hegseth

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

Japan like Europe will free themselves from the US's weapons and "protection".

It will be a big lost for the USA economy and it will be all thanks to trump.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Koizumi will make it fun, cool and sexy ?

The man is an utter fool .

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Oh, no. Among Japanese people, he is known as a dimwit.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

