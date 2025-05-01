Japan, U.S. holding tariff talks with focus on farm sector

Japan's chief tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa on Thursday started his second round of talks with senior U.S. officials, with their discussions likely to center on Tokyo's proposals to import more American agricultural products.

The Japanese delegation is hoping to hear more details from the United States about its priorities and narrow the scope of the tariff talks that formally kicked off two weeks ago.

The meeting in Washington came two days after U.S. President Donald Trump eased the effects of his new 25 percent tariffs on the auto industry by allowing carmakers producing vehicles in the United States to claim some reimbursements.

Regardless of the relief, Akazawa, Japan's minister in charge of economic revitalization, was set to urge the Trump administration to eliminate the auto and other tariffs it has unleashed in recent months, which have rocked the global trading order and sparked fears of a significant economic slowdown.

Upon arriving in the United States on Wednesday, Akazawa told reporters that he wants to make as much progress as possible toward a deal that will lead to a "win-win relationship."

To aim for a give-and-take negotiating process, Akazawa was expected to offer a package of proposals to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. It was likely to include the idea of increasing purchases of U.S. corn and soybeans to help counteract the decline of U.S. exports of the two crops to China amid high trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to officials familiar with the matter.

For Japan, the United States is already the largest source of imports of corn and soybeans.

China was the largest importer of American soybeans and a key trading partner for corn in 2024, according to U.S. Agriculture Department data.

But China customs data showed that in March, imports of corn and soybeans from the United States fell respectively by 99 percent and 11 percent from a year earlier in terms of value, as the world's two largest economies engage in a tit-for-tat trade war.

Japan is also considering expanding tariff-free imports of U.S.-grown rice in a possible appeal to Trump's goals of reducing his country's trade deficits and creating better-paying jobs.

Other potential proposals include simplifying the safety and environmental screening process for imported cars, given that Trump persistently claims American car brands are unpopular in Japan because of its nontariff barriers, according to the officials.

As a bargaining chip, they said Japan could also show its readiness to cooperate in resurrecting the shipbuilding capacity of the United States, a goal Trump has pledged to achieve amid China's increasing dominance in the industry.

Among major U.S. trading partners, the Trump administration has prioritized striking early tariff deals with India, Japan and South Korea, the three countries it sees as strategically important for the United States to have the upper hand over China in the Indo-Pacific region.

Akazawa last visited Washington on April 16 and met with Trump in the Oval Office for 50 minutes before taking part in a meeting with Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The Trump administration's new 24 percent tariffs on goods imported from Japan are paused until early July under a 90-day reprieve on its so-called reciprocal duties also targeting dozens of other trading partners.

But Japan, along with other countries, continues to be hit by a universal tariff of 10 percent and the new levies on car and auto parts as well as other sector-based tariffs.

© KYODO