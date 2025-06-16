Ishiba arrives in Canada to attend G7, meet Trump over tariffs

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, right, is greeted by members of the Tsuut'ina First Nation after arriving in Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday, to attend the G7 Leaders meeting in the nearby community of Kananaskis.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrived in Canada on Sunday for his first in-person summit of the Group of Seven nations, with the Japanese leader prepared for a high-stakes, tariff-focused bilateral meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump likely the following day.

The two-day G7 gathering starting Monday in Kananaskis comes amid a slew of challenges, both bilateral and global, ranging from the repercussions of Trump's tariff policy, symbolic of his "America First" agenda, to a flare-up in tensions following Israel's attack on Iran just days before the summit.

"It is of utmost importance that the G7 will not waver in its unity to tackle various issues," Ishiba told reporters before departing for Canada.

As the leader of the only Asian member of the G7, Ishiba said he will talk about the situation in the Indo-Pacific and stress the role of the group, which marks this year a half-century since its inception, in maintaining peace and stability "be it in Ukraine, the Middle East or Asia."

China, not a G7 member, has been expanding its influence and increasing its assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Ishiba's likely meeting on Monday with Trump will be one of the key moments of his visit, as the longtime allies have been advancing ministerial tariff negotiations in hopes of reaching a deal.

Higher U.S. tariffs on cars and auto parts as well as steel and aluminum are threatening to hurt the export-driven economy as a nationwide House of Councillors election is set for July 20, a crucial test for a prime minister facing a public hit by persistent inflation.

Japan has been urging the United States to rethink its tariff measures through several rounds of ministerial negotiations, but tangible results have yet to be seen. In the run-up to his meeting with Trump, Ishiba has indicated that Japan will not rush to make a deal at the expense of the national interest.

In a reversal of his previous stance, Trump effectively approved the takeover of United States Steel Corp by Nippon Steel Corp, though the U.S. government will hold a "golden share" giving it veto power over important management decisions.

"It's a symbolic deal in the sense that it will boost bilateral economic relations and partnership," Ishiba said of the steel deal, expressing his intention to ensure it can prove effective in building stronger supply chains.

At the G7, the leaders will cover a range of topics, from uncertainty over global growth and trade disputes stemming from Trump's tariff policy to Russia's war on Ukraine, and most likely the situation in the Middle East.

As Israel and Iran, longtime adversaries, have traded attacks in recent days, the prospect of a protracted conflict has raised concerns about the stability of the wider Middle East, a region rich in oil.

Israel, which has targeted Iran's nuclear and missile facilities, is seeking to destroy the country's nuclear program at a time when Tehran and Washington have engaged in negotiations over a possible nuclear agreement.

Japan, which imports oil from the region, has fostered traditionally amicable ties and is urging both Israel and Iran to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation.

With Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney chairing the summit, the G7 leaders are also expected to discuss ways to make supply chains more resilient and better use new technologies such as artificial intelligence.

In what would be a rare move by a group known for its unity, the G7 is unlikely to issue a joint declaration to wrap up the discussions, but rather release documents on specific points, according to sources familiar with the planning.

On the fringes of the G7 summit, Ishiba is expected to explore one-on-one talks with leaders such as South Korea's new President Lee Jae Myung, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who are also expected to attend part of the multilateral meeting as non-G7 members.

The G7 consists of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, plus the European Union.

