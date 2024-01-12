Kamikawa, Blinken meet to discuss Taiwan, Ukraine, Middle East

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, right, at the State Department in Washington, on Friday.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday for talks to address issues including Taiwan, the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East.

"As the world reaches a turning point, the role of the Japan-U.S. alliance in dealing with various issues has never been greater," Kamikawa said at the outset of the meeting in Washington.

In a similar vein, Blinken said the alliance is "truly the cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," reaching new heights in recent years "where we're working together not only on a bilateral basis or a regional basis but on a genuine global basis."

He noted that the longtime partnership with Japan is built on "shared values," adding, "We're together in good times and in challenging times."

The meeting comes just a day before Taiwan's presidential election, which could have serious implications for its relations with China, other Asian countries and the United States.

It was the first time for Kamikawa since assuming her post in September to hold talks in Washington with Blinken, who just returned from a weeklong tour to the Middle East that included stops in Egypt, Israel and the West Bank.

Blinken's trip to the region was his fourth since the Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out the Oct. 7 attack on Israel that led to its ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

Kamikawa arrived in Washington late Thursday after visiting Ukraine and other European countries including Finland, Poland and the Netherlands.

On the heels of these visits, the two top diplomats are likely to reaffirm that Japan and the United States will continue to work closely in containing the wars in Europe and the Middle East.

They will most likely touch on the situation in the Red Sea as the U.S. and British militaries on Thursday conducted strikes against more than 60 targets in Yemen used by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, in response to a series of recent attacks on international vessels transiting one of the world's most vital waterways.

The meeting also comes as Tokyo and Washington are preparing for a state visit, possibly in early March, by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the U.S. capital.

Before sitting down with Blinken, Kamikawa held talks with other U.S. officials on Friday, meeting separately with National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

