Japan, Ukraine sign action plan for cooperation in reconstruction

Japan and Ukraine on Tuesday signed an action plan to promote private-sector cooperation aimed at supporting the war-torn country's economic and industrial reconstruction.

The signing came as Japan's senior vice foreign and industry ministers visited Kyiv to discuss assistance for Ukraine's recovery efforts.

Ayano Kunimitsu of the Foreign Ministry and Kenji Yamada of the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry held talks with Ukrainian officials including Deputy Prime Minister Taras Kachka, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and Economy, Environment and Agriculture Minister Oleksii Sobolev.

It was the first trip to Ukraine by Japanese political appointees under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's administration.

Kachka said in the talks partly open to the media that he hopes to broaden cooperation, while Kunimitsu reaffirmed Japan's commitment to maintaining sanctions on Russia.

The visit was also the first by a senior Japanese government official since then Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya traveled to Ukraine in November 2024, according to the government.

© KYODO